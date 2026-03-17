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MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock

MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares ripped higher on Monday after the Nasdaq-listed firm disclosed its largest Bitcoin (BTCUSD) acquisition of the year, purchasing 22,337 BTC for nearly $1.6 billion in total. 

As investors reacted to this update that signals the “Saylor Playbook” is now back in high gear, MSTR broke through its 50-day moving average (MA), indicating shifting momentum in favor of the bulls.

Year-to-date, MicroStrategy stock remains down some 2%, suggesting it isn’t already too late to build a position in this business intelligence software turned Bitcoin-proxy company. 

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Significance of This BTC Purchase for MicroStrategy Stock

The latest BTC purchase is particularly bullish for MSTR shares because of how it was funded. 

MicroStrategy tapped on its innovative capital structure, raising about $1.2 billion through the sale of “Stretch” perpetual preferred shares (STRC) and the remainder via its at-the-market (ATM) common stock program. 

By leaning heavily on preferred stock instead of diluting common shareholders, the Virginia-based company is effectively lowering its cost of capital while increasing its “Bitcoin per share” yield.

Investors read this as a validation of Michael Saylor’s vision to transform MSTR into a “Bitcoin Development Company” that can outpace the spot price of the asset itself. 

Should You Invest in MSTR Shares Today?

The fundamental bull case for MicroStrategy shares is strengthening through institutional adoption and financial engineering as well. 

MSTR is currently trading at a premium to its Net Asset Value (NAV), but experts see it as justified by what they describe as “intelligent leverage.”

With BTC rebounding near the $74,000 mark, the firm’s high-beta nature makes it the preferred vehicle for institutional investors seeking leveraged exposure without the complexities of futures or options.

Meanwhile, the crypto stock still has about $34 billion in total issuance capacity to buy more BTC, providing massive “dry powder” that may help unlock further upside. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing MicroStrategy

While MicroStrategy has been a disappointment since last July, Wall Street firms haven’t thrown in the towel just yet. 

The consensus rating on MSTR stock remains at “Strong Buy” with the mean price target of about $376 indicating potential upside of a whopping 150% from current levels. 

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On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 149.12 +1.60 +1.08%
Strategy Inc
^BTCUSD 74,078.93 -2.66 unch
Bitcoin - USD

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