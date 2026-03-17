NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock

NVIDIA ( NVDA ) CEO Jensen Huang spent Monday's keynote at the company's GTC conference declaring that "OpenClaw is the operating system for personal AI" and comparing it to Mac and Windows.

But there's a problem: OpenClaw , the viral AI agent that can autonomously control your computer and complete tasks for you, has become so popular so fast that most people trying to use it don't actually know how to set it up safely. And that's creating some serious security risks.

Enter NemoClaw, NVIDIA's new software stack announced at GTC that installs OpenClaw's security and privacy controls in a single command. It's NVIDIA's answer to a growing problem as millions of users—many with zero technical background—rush to install AI agents that require deep access to their computers.

The "Lobster Raising" Phenomenon Sweeping China

It’s impossible to appreciate the importance of NemoClaw without recognizing the astronomical surge in OpenClaw adoption.

In China, where users affectionately call the platform "lobster" due to its logo, the AI agent has become a significant cultural phenomenon.

As reported by MIT Technology Review, events in Shenzhen are drawing crowds of over 1,000 people, showcasing the excitement surrounding the technology. In fact, one Beijing entrepreneur quickly built a thriving business, employing 100 people in just two months to assist users with OpenClaw installations, successfully processing 7,000 orders at $34 each.

Even China's AI giants like Tencent ( TCEHY ) are holding public events with free installation support, drawing long lines that include elderly users and children. Local governments in cities like Shenzhen are offering free computing credits and cash rewards for OpenClaw projects.

"It was not until my father, who is 77, asked me to help install a 'lobster' for him that I realized this thing is truly viral," one Beijing-based software engineer told MIT Technology Review.

Why OpenClaw Installation Has Become a Lucrative Side Hustle

The problem? Setting up OpenClaw safely requires technical knowledge most people don't have. Users need to manually type commands into terminal windows, navigate developer platforms, and, most critically, properly partition the data OpenClaw can access.

Because OpenClaw has deep access to your hard drive and runs continuously in the background, a poorly configured setup can expose all your personal data to potential breaches.

In fact, on March 10, China's cybersecurity regulator, CNCERT, issued an official warning about the data risks tied to OpenClaw.

This technical barrier has created a booming service industry.

On Chinese e-commerce platforms like Taobao, hundreds of listings offer installation guides and support packages ranging from $15 to $100. At the higher end, vendors will come to your home in person. Many users are buying separate secondhand Mac computers just to run OpenClaw safely. One Shenzhen seller reported an eightfold spike in orders for refurbished Macs with OpenClaw preinstalled.

"Opportunities are always fleeting," Feng Qingyang told MIT Review. The Beijing entrepreneur who quit his software engineering job to run his OpenClaw installation business full-time said, "As programmers, we are the first to feel the winds shift."

How NemoClaw Solves the Security Problem

Put simply, NemoClaw creates an isolated sandbox that adds privacy and security controls to AI agents while still giving them the access they need to be useful.

The system uses NVIDIA's Agent Toolkit software and a newly announced OpenShell runtime to enforce policy-based security and privacy guardrails. It works with any coding agent and can use open models—including NVIDIA's Nemotron—running locally on your device, or connect to frontier models in the cloud through a privacy router.

"With NVIDIA and the broader ecosystem, we're building the claws and guardrails that let anyone create powerful, secure AI assistants," said Peter Steinberger , creator of OpenClaw, in a statement.

NemoClaw can run on NVIDIA GeForce RTX PCs and laptops, RTX PRO workstations, and DGX Station and DGX Spark AI supercomputers. The dedicated hardware requirement addresses the security concern that's been driving Chinese users to buy separate computers for OpenClaw.

GTC attendees can visit NVIDIA's "build-a-claw" event through Thursday to set up their own AI assistants using the new stack.

NVIDIA's 20-Year Foundation Powering the AI Agent Era

During his keynote, Huang emphasized that NemoClaw builds on two decades of work. 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of CUDA, NVIDIA's computing platform that now runs on hundreds of millions of GPUs globally.

"The install base is what attracts developers who then creates new algorithms that achieves a breakthrough," Huang said, describing CUDA's "flywheel" effect where a large developer community drives innovation that expands markets and builds even larger ecosystems.

"NVIDIA is vertically integrated. The world's first vertically integrated but horizontally open company," Huang explained. The company builds complete technology stacks from chips to software while integrating with whatever platforms partners choose.

Market Seems to Approve Broader GTC Announcements

NemoClaw was one of multiple major announcements at GTC, including new physical AI partnerships with robotics giants like FANUC, ABB, and KUKA, as well as Cosmos 3 world models and Isaac GR00T foundation models for robot development.

The market seemed satisfied with NVIDIA's expanded AI infrastructure push. NVDA closed Monday at $183.22, up $2.97 (+1.65%) on the session, and is slightly higher ahead of the bell on Tuesday.

Perhaps the most important takeaway for investors isn't any single product announcement. It's that NVIDIA is building the infrastructure layer— security , privacy, developer tools—that will determine whether AI agents like OpenClaw become as ubiquitous as smartphones or remain a niche technology for tech enthusiasts.

And with 77-year-old fathers in Beijing asking their kids to install "lobsters," it's pretty clear which direction things are headed.