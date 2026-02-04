Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Rallying on President Trump Post

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 25 to 30 cent gains at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 27 cents higher at $10.27 1/2. Soymeal futures are $3.40 to $3.80 higher, with Soy Oil futures up 10 to 109 points.

A phone call between President Trump and China’s President Xi took place this morning. Among the discussions, according to a post from the President, President Trump was looking to lift the soybean commitments to 20 MMT for the current season, vs. the 12 MMT previous. 

USDA’s Export Sales report will be out on Thursday, with Traders looking for between 0.4-1.6 MMT of soybean sales in the week of January 29. Soybean meal sales are seen at 250,000-500,000 MT, as bean oil is expected to be 0-25,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.93 1/2, up 27 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.27 1/2, up 27 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.06 1/2, up 29 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.18 1/4, up 27 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.2688 +0.2639 +2.64%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 55.70 +1.21 +2.22%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 296.3 +4.4 +1.51%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1092-6 +27-0 +2.53%
Soybean
ZSK26 1105-6 +28-4 +2.65%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 2
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 3
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Why This Analyst Just Raised Their Price Target on Broadcom Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot