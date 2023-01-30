Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,017.77 -52.79 -1.30%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 400.59 -5.09 -1.25%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,717.09 -260.99 -0.77%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 337.06 -2.55 -0.75%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,912.39 -254.21 -2.09%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 290.27 -5.99 -2.02%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
LCID 11.75 -1.12 -8.70%
Lucid Group Inc
RIVN 18.04 -1.79 -9.03%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
TSLA 166.66 -11.24 -6.32%
Tesla Inc
NVDA 191.62 -12.03 -5.91%
Nvidia Corp
MRVL 41.99 -2.26 -5.11%
Marvell Technology Inc
TEAM 156.94 -7.31 -4.45%
Atlassian Corp
DDOG 73.84 -3.39 -4.39%
Datadog Inc Cl A
AMD 72.45 -2.95 -3.91%
Adv Micro Devices
AMAT 108.20 -4.30 -3.82%
Applied Materials
NOW 442.57 -16.29 -3.55%
Servicenow Inc
DVN 62.34 -2.93 -4.49%
Devon Energy Corp
MRO 27.09 -1.22 -4.31%
Marathon Oil Corp
FANG 145.34 -5.62 -3.72%
Diamondback Energy
OXY 64.13 -2.41 -3.62%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
APA 44.16 -1.57 -3.43%
Apa Corp
HES 151.77 -4.48 -2.87%
Hess Corp
CVX 174.20 -5.25 -2.93%
Chevron Corp
COP 120.53 -3.08 -2.49%
Conocophillips
VLO 140.19 -3.02 -2.11%
Valero Energy Corp
JNJ 162.00 -6.23 -3.70%
Johnson & Johnson
GM 36.29 -1.66 -4.37%
General Motors Company
LHX 211.91 -0.19 -0.09%
L3Harris Technologies Inc
EW 76.06 -2.08 -2.66%
Edwards Lifesciences Corp
CINF 111.52 +6.08 +5.77%
Cincinnati Financial
GEHC 71.50 +1.42 +2.03%
Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc
CL 72.88 +1.29 +1.80%
Colgate-Palmolive Company
HSY 223.19 +4.43 +2.03%
Hershey Foods Corp
KHC 40.37 +0.68 +1.71%
Kraft Heinz Company
CPB 51.90 +0.77 +1.51%
Campbell Soup Company
CLX 142.15 +1.65 +1.17%
Clorox Company
SJM 151.60 +1.58 +1.05%
J.M. Smucker Company
CHD 80.59 +1.04 +1.31%
Church & Dwight Company
CAG 36.97 +0.51 +1.40%
Conagra Brands Inc
ZNH23 114-090s -0-105 -0.29%
10-Year T-Note

