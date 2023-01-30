Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|4,017.77
|-52.79
|-1.30%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|400.59
|-5.09
|-1.25%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,717.09
|-260.99
|-0.77%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|337.06
|-2.55
|-0.75%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,912.39
|-254.21
|-2.09%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|290.27
|-5.99
|-2.02%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|LCID
|11.75
|-1.12
|-8.70%
|Lucid Group Inc
|RIVN
|18.04
|-1.79
|-9.03%
|Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
|TSLA
|166.66
|-11.24
|-6.32%
|Tesla Inc
|NVDA
|191.62
|-12.03
|-5.91%
|Nvidia Corp
|MRVL
|41.99
|-2.26
|-5.11%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|TEAM
|156.94
|-7.31
|-4.45%
|Atlassian Corp
|DDOG
|73.84
|-3.39
|-4.39%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|AMD
|72.45
|-2.95
|-3.91%
|Adv Micro Devices
|AMAT
|108.20
|-4.30
|-3.82%
|Applied Materials
|NOW
|442.57
|-16.29
|-3.55%
|Servicenow Inc
|DVN
|62.34
|-2.93
|-4.49%
|Devon Energy Corp
|MRO
|27.09
|-1.22
|-4.31%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|FANG
|145.34
|-5.62
|-3.72%
|Diamondback Energy
|OXY
|64.13
|-2.41
|-3.62%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|APA
|44.16
|-1.57
|-3.43%
|Apa Corp
|HES
|151.77
|-4.48
|-2.87%
|Hess Corp
|CVX
|174.20
|-5.25
|-2.93%
|Chevron Corp
|COP
|120.53
|-3.08
|-2.49%
|Conocophillips
|VLO
|140.19
|-3.02
|-2.11%
|Valero Energy Corp
|JNJ
|162.00
|-6.23
|-3.70%
|Johnson & Johnson
|GM
|36.29
|-1.66
|-4.37%
|General Motors Company
|LHX
|211.91
|-0.19
|-0.09%
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|EW
|76.06
|-2.08
|-2.66%
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp
|CINF
|111.52
|+6.08
|+5.77%
|Cincinnati Financial
|GEHC
|71.50
|+1.42
|+2.03%
|Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc
|CL
|72.88
|+1.29
|+1.80%
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|HSY
|223.19
|+4.43
|+2.03%
|Hershey Foods Corp
|KHC
|40.37
|+0.68
|+1.71%
|Kraft Heinz Company
|CPB
|51.90
|+0.77
|+1.51%
|Campbell Soup Company
|CLX
|142.15
|+1.65
|+1.17%
|Clorox Company
|SJM
|151.60
|+1.58
|+1.05%
|J.M. Smucker Company
|CHD
|80.59
|+1.04
|+1.31%
|Church & Dwight Company
|CAG
|36.97
|+0.51
|+1.40%
|Conagra Brands Inc
|ZNH23
|114-090s
|-0-105
|-0.29%
|10-Year T-Note