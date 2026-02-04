Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay

May ICE coffee (KCK26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May ICE coffee bond futures that prices are trending lower and have just hit a 5.5-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Coffee bears have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, coffee prices are on the decline amid growing global supplies, specifically due to better-than-expected production in major coffee-growing countries Brazil and Vietnam.

A move in May coffee futures below chart support at this week’s low of $2.9855 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.4000, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $3.2250.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KCK26 299.80 -1.10 -0.37%
Coffee

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 2
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 5
After Earnings, Tesla Put Options Offer a 2.5% Short-Put Yield for the Next Month
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot