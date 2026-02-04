Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?

May ICE coffee (KCK26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May ICE coffee bond futures that prices are trending lower and have just hit a 5.5-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Coffee bears have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, coffee prices are on the decline amid growing global supplies, specifically due to better-than-expected production in major coffee-growing countries Brazil and Vietnam.

A move in May coffee futures below chart support at this week’s low of $2.9855 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.4000, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $3.2250.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):