Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Cooled the Coffee Market Tuesday?

Darin Newsom - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Growing coffee beans on plantation sunset by Young_n via Pixabay
Growing coffee beans on plantation sunset by Young_n via Pixabay

  • Coffee futures broke hard Tuesday, with selling tied to both sides of the market - commercial and noncommercial.

  • Despite the break in futures spreads, the market's forward curve remains in backwardation (inverted) telling us longer-term supply and demand remains bullish. 

  • Investors could view the selloff as a buying opportunity despite a turn to more favorable weather in Brazil. 

Tuesday afternoon, a friend from central Nebraska called with a market question, but rather than corn, soybeans, cattle, and so on, he asked about coffee. Tuesday's close saw the market sharply in the red (per pound):

  • March (KCH26) was down 16.15 cents (4.9%)
  • May (KCK26) was down 14.15 cents (4.5%)
  • July (KCN26) was down 12.85 cents (4.2%)
  • We can see commercial interests were selling alongside noncommercial traders, as indicated by nearby contracts listing ground to deferred issues

Keeping in mind coffee is a weather derivative, my Blink reaction was a change in weather patterns drove the market lower.

  • Brazil is world's largest producer and exporter of coffee
  • A look at the weather forecast for Brazil called for continued rains across much of the country
  • Increasing Brazil's production potential

Despite Tuesday's sharp selloff in futures and commercial selling in futures spreads, the market's forward curve continues to show a strong inverse, backwardation in New York terms.

The latest Commitments of Traders report showed noncommercial traders held a net-long futures position of 32,734 contracts, an increase of 2,971 contracts as of Tuesday, January 27.

  • This included an increase in long futures of 1,109 contracts
  • And a decrease in short futures by 1,862 contracts

Overnight through early Wednesday morning finds the May issue holding Tuesday's low of 299.00 (cents per pound).

  • Additionally, daily stochastics did complete a bullish crossover below the oversold level of 20% at Tuesday's close, indicating the minor (short-term) trend should turn up soon.
  • From a technical point of view, I have no idea what type of reversal pattern to look for
  • As for a possible price target, there is an old pocket of trade with a high just below 290.00 from last July that could act as support.
  • Therefore, risk could be viewed as about 15.0 cents with the reward close to 30.0 cents, for a ratio of 1:2. This could also be viewed as attractive to Watson over the coming days.

On the date of publication, Darin Newsom did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KCH26 319.05 +1.95 +0.61%
Coffee
KCK26 303.50 +2.60 +0.86%
Coffee
KCN26 298.05 +2.40 +0.81%
Coffee

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot