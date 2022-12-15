Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
-
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,904.00
|-91.32
|-2.29%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|390.09
|-9.31
|-2.33%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,303.84
|-662.51
|-1.95%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|333.31
|-6.91
|-2.03%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,402.25
|-338.67
|-2.88%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|277.70
|-8.81
|-3.07%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|NVDA
|167.74
|-9.00
|-5.09%
|Nvidia Corp
|QCOM
|116.66
|-5.05
|-4.15%
|Qualcomm Inc
|AMAT
|105.28
|-4.36
|-3.98%
|Applied Materials
|MRVL
|40.40
|-2.25
|-5.28%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|ASML
|589.67
|-26.19
|-4.25%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|MCHP
|73.43
|-2.68
|-3.52%
|Microchip Technology
|LRCX
|450.54
|-17.70
|-3.78%
|Lam Research Corp
|AMD
|66.44
|-2.49
|-3.61%
|Adv Micro Devices
|MU
|52.45
|-2.14
|-3.92%
|Micron Technology
|NXPI
|165.63
|-5.94
|-3.46%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|WDC
|33.26
|-2.57
|-7.17%
|Western Digital Cp
|DFS
|99.23
|-4.22
|-4.08%
|Discover Financial Services
|NFLX
|292.86
|-24.97
|-7.86%
|Netflix Inc
|POOL
|311.91
|-22.90
|-6.84%
|Pool Corp
|NUE
|137.50
|-10.43
|-7.05%
|Nucor Corp
|MAR
|154.82
|-4.51
|-2.83%
|Marriot Int Cl A
|CRL
|223.95
|+9.62
|+4.49%
|Charles River Laboratories Intl
|NDSN
|244.67
|+8.76
|+3.71%
|Nordson Corp
|VZ
|37.79
|+0.34
|+0.91%
|Verizon Communications Inc
|ZNH23
|114-280
|+0-050
|+0.14%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|104.349
|+0.579
|+0.56%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.06516
|-0.00304
|-0.28%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|137.527
|+2.055
|+1.52%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,788.2
|-30.5
|-1.68%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.385
|-0.751
|-3.11%
|Silver