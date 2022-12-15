Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,904.00 -91.32 -2.29%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 390.09 -9.31 -2.33%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,303.84 -662.51 -1.95%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 333.31 -6.91 -2.03%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,402.25 -338.67 -2.88%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 277.70 -8.81 -3.07%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NVDA 167.74 -9.00 -5.09%
Nvidia Corp
QCOM 116.66 -5.05 -4.15%
Qualcomm Inc
AMAT 105.28 -4.36 -3.98%
Applied Materials
MRVL 40.40 -2.25 -5.28%
Marvell Technology Inc
ASML 589.67 -26.19 -4.25%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
MCHP 73.43 -2.68 -3.52%
Microchip Technology
LRCX 450.54 -17.70 -3.78%
Lam Research Corp
AMD 66.44 -2.49 -3.61%
Adv Micro Devices
MU 52.45 -2.14 -3.92%
Micron Technology
NXPI 165.63 -5.94 -3.46%
Nxp Semiconductors
WDC 33.26 -2.57 -7.17%
Western Digital Cp
DFS 99.23 -4.22 -4.08%
Discover Financial Services
NFLX 292.86 -24.97 -7.86%
Netflix Inc
POOL 311.91 -22.90 -6.84%
Pool Corp
NUE 137.50 -10.43 -7.05%
Nucor Corp
MAR 154.82 -4.51 -2.83%
Marriot Int Cl A
CRL 223.95 +9.62 +4.49%
Charles River Laboratories Intl
NDSN 244.67 +8.76 +3.71%
Nordson Corp
VZ 37.79 +0.34 +0.91%
Verizon Communications Inc
ZNH23 114-280 +0-050 +0.14%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.349 +0.579 +0.56%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06516 -0.00304 -0.28%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 137.527 +2.055 +1.52%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,788.2 -30.5 -1.68%
Gold
SIH23 23.385 -0.751 -3.11%
Silver

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Tesla Charging Station Plugged In 1
Unusual Activity in Tesla Stock Shows Investors are Bullish
Charts, tickers, traders - iStock-1311598658 2
Long Call Butterfly Screener Results For December 14th
Consumer Products - raphael-lovaski-DEuob2v77wI-unsplash (Makeup) 3
Sally Beauty (SBH) Is a Clear Sell Except for One Small Detail
Food, Bev & Cannabis - paolo-bendandi-2kLHSCnMQZ8-unsplash 4
There’s a Reason Bernard Arnault Is the World’s Wealthiest Person
Charts, tickers, traders - Technical Analysis with Magnifying Glass 5
Ah, "Shucks," Corn Prices are Looking Higher
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot