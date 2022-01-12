Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 407.83 +0.15 +0.04%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 34,400.34 -189.43 -0.55%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 344.59 -1.56 -0.45%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,038.83 +8.77 +0.07%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 294.16 +0.80 +0.27%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CRM 146.70 -13.55 -8.46%
Salesforce Inc
DG 235.35 -20.33 -7.95%
Dollar General Corp
COST 503.75 -35.50 -6.58%
Costco Wholesale
COF 99.74 -3.50 -3.39%
Capital One Financial Corp
ALLY 25.94 -1.07 -3.96%
Ally Financial
SYF 36.05 -1.53 -4.07%
Synchrony Financial
MU 55.61 -2.04 -3.54%
Micron Technology
MRVL 45.24 -1.28 -2.75%
Marvell Technology Inc
AMAT 107.37 -2.23 -2.03%
Applied Materials
TXN 177.98 -2.48 -1.37%
Texas Instruments
LRCX 467.22 -5.16 -1.09%
Lam Research Corp
ON 74.41 -0.79 -1.05%
On Semiconductor
HRL 47.77 +0.77 +1.64%
Hormel Foods Corp
SPLK 91.94 +14.26 +18.36%
Splunk Inc
OKTA 67.32 +14.00 +26.26%
Okta Inc Cl A
FIVE 186.58 +25.72 +15.99%
Five Below Inc
PNR 46.65 +0.88 +1.92%
Pentair Ltd
NTAP 68.11 +0.50 +0.74%
Netapp Inc
ZNH23 114-195 +1-035 +0.98%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.765 -1.185 -1.12%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.05202 +0.01146 +1.10%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 135.319 -2.708 -1.96%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,816.2 +56.3 +3.20%
Gold
SIH23 22.945 +1.164 +5.34%
Silver

Most Popular News

Bull & Bear - Bull on Wall Street 1
3 Option Ideas To Consider This Wednesday
Food, Bev & Cannabis - kevser-CHlb47sc_O8-unsplash 2
Unusual Activity in Starbuck Put Options Suggests a Stock Price Dip
Green Energy (EV, solar, etc.) - electric car charging parking spot 3
With EVs, Investors Should Sell the Tickets, Not Just Bet on a Team
Wall Street - NY Stock Exchange -mHdATQY9fIU-unsplash 4
Markets Today: Stocks Sag Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech
Wall Street - Wall St-American Flags 5
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Move Higher As Investors Await Powell Speech
