Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,786.44 -41.67 -1.09%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 376.52 -5.48 -1.43%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,806.30 -354.53 -1.07%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 327.21 -4.50 -1.36%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,910.28 -149.22 -1.35%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 264.64 -4.90 -1.82%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
DIS 87.28 -12.62 -12.63%
Walt Disney Company
NWSA 16.33 -0.76 -4.45%
News Cp Cl A
LCID 11.08 -2.42 -17.93%
Lucid Group Inc
ZM 71.97 -6.34 -8.10%
Zoom Video Communications Cl A
PDD 59.57 -3.35 -5.32%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
JD 42.50 -2.99 -6.57%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 79.26 -5.93 -6.96%
Baidu Inc ADR
BABA 65.04 -3.09 -4.54%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NTES 59.62 -2.51 -4.04%
Netease Inc ADR
META 102.57 +6.10 +6.32%
Meta Platforms Inc
DHI 76.17 +2.91 +3.97%
D.R. Horton
LEN 79.14 +1.37 +1.76%
Lennar Corp
PHM 39.02 +0.10 +0.26%
Pultegroup
TOL 42.48 +0.08 +0.19%
Toll Brothers Inc
AKAM 89.33 +5.44 +6.48%
Akamai Technologies
GEN 23.09 +1.47 +6.80%
Gen Digital Inc
KR 48.29 +1.17 +2.48%
Kroger Company
ZNZ22 110-070 -0-020 -0.06%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 110.321 +0.685 +0.62%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.00209 -0.00493 -0.49%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 146.360 +0.706 +0.48%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,714.1 -1.9 -0.11%
Gold
SIZ22 21.335 -0.167 -0.78%
Silver

