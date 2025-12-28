Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is AI Driving Silver Prices Higher?

Darin Newsom - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

  • The Cash Silver Index has skyrocketed during 2025, nearly hitting $80 during Friday's buying frenzy. 

  • Interestingly enough, an earthquake rattled Taiwan, the world's leader in high-tech electronic production, over the weekend. 

  • Putting the spotlight on if AI, as a result of exploding demand from high-tech electronics, has played a part in driving silver prices higher. 

Late last week, a friend from central Illinois sent me an interesting message. He had attached an AI answer to the search question,” Is silver used in AI data centers?” As if patting itself on the back, AI answered with, “Yes, silver is used in AI data centers, primarily due to its superior electrical conductivity, which makes it essential in components like high-density circuit boards, memory chips, edge computing devices, and other electronic hardware critical for AI processing. Its role extends to supercomputers and advanced electronics where efficient power transmission and corrosion resistance are key. The growing demand from AI infrastructure has even contributed to rising silver prices and concerns in recent years.” 

Whew! 

My friend, being much more to the point than AI, added, “Thoughts?”

(It was at this point in writing the piece where I took a break writing, trying to think of an analogy to make the point of something being an integral part of various products that lead to the object in question. I came up blank. If you think of something, feel free to share it in the Comments section.)

Think of it this way, silver, due to its “superior electrical and thermal conductivity” (thank you AI, ironically enough), is a key component in electronics, including everything mentioned as critical hardware for AI processing. Therefore, if the demand for supercomputers and advanced electronics to push AI forward, not to mention EV (electric vehicles), almost globally except for the United States (cue The Flintstones’ them song), and solar PV (photovoltaic, converting sunlight into electricity), then we can say the exploding AI industry is indeed part of the increase in demand for silver but not the main factor.

Last August, I talked about how silver had all the characteristics of a demand driven market, with a little short-supply frenzy thrown in for good measure. Here, the key distinction is a short-supply situation tends to end at the next harvest (agriculture commodities, weather markets, etc.). We can look at nearly any market in the Softs sector to see how these play out. The bottom line is price changes are viewed as shorter-term, usually ending with a spike of some sort. A demand market is different. By definition it means new demand is created, pulling down steady to sometimes growing supplies, creating higher expected prices over a longer period of time. We saw this with the ethanol boom in the mid 2000s when the National Corn Index saw its price range change from roughly $1.50 to $2.50 per bushel up to $3.00 to $8.00. For the record, silver’s Cash Index (SIY00) was up 7.5% for the day at last Friday’s close, up 18% for the week, up 40% for the month, and up 174% for 2025

With another holiday-disrupted week ahead of us, things could get chaotic again following the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan Saturday. Why does this matter? Taiwan, aka the Republic of China (ROC), is the “undisputed leader, producing over 60% of global chips (no, not potato) and most advanced ones…”. Our internet search shows another interesting tidbit. Just below Taiwan (ROC) on the list of largest producers of advanced electronics is China, aka the People’s Republic of (PRC), described as, “Rapidly growing, second-largest producer…”. Also on the list, interestingly enough, is the United States with its description reading, “Strong in chip design (NVIDIA, AMD), EDA software, and intellectual property…”.

Given the ongoing situation between the US and China (PRC), with Taiwan (ROC) one of the countries caught in the middle, it’s not surprising the silver Index drew within a few dimes of $80 late last week. And as far as I know, the Hunt Brothers are nowhere to be found with this one. 


On the date of publication, Darin Newsom did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SIY00 79.2846 +7.3717 +10.25%
Silver

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbles, But Investors are Piling into Its Call Options - Time to Buy SMCI?
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
A concept image showing a scale and a clock by Freebird7977 via Shutterstock 3
As the FDA Approves a Wegovy Pill, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Novo Nordisk Stock?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 4
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
A concept image of a woman placing a psychedelic pill in her open mouth by BLACKDAY via Shutterstock_com 5
Wall Street Thinks This 1 Psychedelic Stock Can Gain 335% in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot