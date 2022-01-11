Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart’s Top Stock Pick. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
-
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,860.60
|-11.38
|-0.29%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|384.32
|-1.89
|-0.49%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,638.91
|-94.04
|-0.29%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|326.07
|-1.35
|-0.41%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,322.49
|-83.08
|-0.73%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|275.02
|-2.93
|-1.05%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|ABMD
|378.71
|+126.63
|+50.23%
|Abiomed Inc
|IDXX
|389.94
|+30.26
|+8.41%
|Idexx Laboratories
|PFE
|47.86
|+1.31
|+2.81%
|Pfizer Inc
|BIDU
|80.61
|+4.04
|+5.28%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|JD
|38.74
|+1.45
|+3.89%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BABA
|66.87
|+3.29
|+5.17%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|NTES
|59.28
|+3.66
|+6.58%
|Netease Inc ADR
|PDD
|54.53
|-0.30
|-0.55%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|TSLA
|227.58
|+0.04
|+0.02%
|Tesla Inc
|HOLX
|74.54
|+6.74
|+9.94%
|Hologic Inc
|WYNN
|67.32
|+3.42
|+5.35%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|LVS
|38.89
|+0.88
|+2.32%
|Las Vegas Sands
|MGM
|36.12
|+0.55
|+1.55%
|MGM Resorts International
|CTLT
|50.47
|-15.26
|-23.22%
|Catalent Inc
|ZBRA
|242.48
|-40.74
|-14.38%
|Zebra Technologies
|TAP
|48.53
|-1.90
|-3.77%
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|SYY
|85.11
|-1.45
|-1.68%
|Sysco Corp
|LLY
|345.94
|-16.15
|-4.46%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|ZNZ22
|110-175
|-0-015
|-0.04%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|111.621
|+0.094
|+0.08%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|0.98695
|-0.00101
|-0.10%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|148.271
|-0.461
|-0.31%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCZ22
|1,649.8
|+9.1
|+0.55%
|Gold
|SIZ22
|19.680
|+0.561
|+2.93%
|Silver