No Matching Results
or
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,871.98
|-29.08
|-0.75%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|386.21
|-2.81
|-0.72%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,732.95
|-128.85
|-0.39%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|327.42
|-1.16
|-0.35%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,405.57
|-140.64
|-1.22%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|277.95
|-3.27
|-1.16%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|NXPI
|146.08
|-5.58
|-3.68%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|MRVL
|39.68
|-1.33
|-3.24%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|AMD
|60.06
|-1.95
|-3.14%
|Adv Micro Devices
|NVDA
|134.97
|-3.37
|-2.44%
|Nvidia Corp
|MCHP
|61.74
|-1.26
|-2.00%
|Microchip Technology
|ADI
|142.62
|-2.26
|-1.56%
|Analog Devices
|QCOM
|117.66
|-1.55
|-1.30%
|Qualcomm Inc
|AAPL
|153.34
|-2.40
|-1.54%
|Apple Inc
|XOM
|110.81
|+0.11
|+0.10%
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|MRO
|30.45
|+0.29
|+0.96%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|HAL
|36.42
|+0.47
|+1.31%
|Halliburton Company
|SLB
|52.03
|+1.58
|+3.13%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|ADM
|96.98
|+2.10
|+2.21%
|Archer Daniels Midland
|MOS
|53.75
|+0.61
|+1.15%
|Mosaic Company
|CF
|106.26
|+0.58
|+0.55%
|Cf Industries Holdings
|WYNN
|63.90
|+5.60
|+9.61%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|LVS
|38.01
|+0.92
|+2.48%
|Las Vegas Sands
|MLCO
|5.47
|+0.15
|+2.82%
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment ADR
|ON
|61.43
|-6.05
|-8.97%
|On Semiconductor
|ALGN
|194.30
|+5.68
|+3.01%
|Align Technology
|GPN
|114.26
|-11.05
|-8.82%
|Global Payments Inc
|NWL
|13.81
|-1.24
|-8.24%
|Newell Rubbermaid Inc
|VRSK
|182.83
|+1.71
|+0.94%
|Verisk Analytics Inc
|ZNZ22
|110-240
|+0-050
|+0.14%
|10-Year T-Note