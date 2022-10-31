Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 387.10 -1.92 -0.49%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,799.62 -62.18 -0.19%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 328.02 -0.56 -0.17%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,415.85 -130.36 -1.13%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 278.35 -2.87 -1.02%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
GPN 115.38 -9.93 -7.92%
Global Payments Inc
NWL 14.06 -0.99 -6.58%
Newell Rubbermaid Inc
PARA 18.29 -0.73 -3.84%
Paramount Global Cl B
ON 62.58 -4.90 -7.26%
On Semiconductor
AAPL 153.76 -1.98 -1.27%
Apple Inc
MRVL 39.89 -1.12 -2.73%
Marvell Technology Inc
NXPI 146.99 -4.67 -3.08%
Nxp Semiconductors
AMD 60.26 -1.75 -2.82%
Adv Micro Devices
ADI 143.46 -1.42 -0.98%
Analog Devices
MCHP 62.19 -0.81 -1.29%
Microchip Technology
NVDA 135.49 -2.85 -2.06%
Nvidia Corp
QCOM 117.92 -1.29 -1.08%
Qualcomm Inc
WYNN 64.57 +6.27 +10.75%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
LVS 38.39 +1.30 +3.50%
Las Vegas Sands
MLCO 5.47 +0.15 +2.82%
Melco Resorts & Entertainment ADR
ALGN 194.13 +5.51 +2.92%
Align Technology
ADM 97.57 +2.69 +2.84%
Archer Daniels Midland
CF 105.57 -0.11 -0.10%
Cf Industries Holdings
MOS 53.68 +0.54 +1.02%
Mosaic Company
VRSK 183.62 +2.50 +1.38%
Verisk Analytics Inc
ZNZ22 110-245 -0-075 -0.21%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 111.604 +0.852 +0.77%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 0.98909 -0.00728 -0.73%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 148.559 +1.186 +0.80%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,639.0 -5.8 -0.35%
Gold
SIZ22 19.160 +0.013 +0.07%
Silver

Options - shutterstock_446111839 1
Unusual Options Activity: Amazon Temporarily Gets Kicked Out of Trillion-Dollar Club
Charts, tickers, traders - Charting and Analysis Tablet and Laptop 2
10 Stocks With Low Implied Volatility Percentile
Wheat - Field of wheat 3
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching in the Grain Markets This Week
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 4
Markets Today: Stocks Rally Despite Amazon’s Plunge
Corn - corn-57774_1920 5
The Pain of Corn Options and Round Numbers
