Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 382.48 -2.44 -0.63%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 31,839.03 +2.29 +0.01%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 318.53 +0.04 +0.01%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,420.82 -249.17 -2.14%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 278.54 -5.67 -2.00%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
GOOGL 95.31 -9.17 -8.78%
Alphabet Cl A
AMZN 116.15 -4.45 -3.69%
Amazon.com Inc
META 128.97 -8.54 -6.21%
Meta Platforms Inc
MSFT 233.22 -17.44 -6.96%
Microsoft Corp
TXN 158.03 -4.13 -2.55%
Texas Instruments
NVDA 130.03 -2.58 -1.95%
Nvidia Corp
ADI 141.76 -4.61 -3.15%
Analog Devices
AMD 59.83 -1.64 -2.67%
Adv Micro Devices
MCHP 62.89 -1.59 -2.47%
Microchip Technology
MRVL 38.83 -1.78 -4.38%
Marvell Technology Inc
FFIV 141.54 -11.93 -7.77%
F5 Inc
STX 54.11 -3.89 -6.71%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
UHS 109.78 +13.10 +13.55%
Universal Health Services
V 202.82 +8.44 +4.34%
Visa Inc
PDD 53.57 +6.04 +12.71%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BABA 68.72 +5.50 +8.70%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
JD 41.42 +3.65 +9.66%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 84.47 +3.26 +4.01%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 58.57 +1.25 +2.18%
Netease Inc ADR
ZNZ22 111-015 +0-155 +0.44%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 109.707 -1.243 -1.12%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.00827 +0.01174 +1.18%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 146.247 -1.652 -1.12%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,670.3 +12.3 +0.74%
Gold
SIZ22 19.520 +0.171 +0.88%
Silver

Most Popular News

Dollars and Wallets - Pulling Money out of Wallet 1
How To Generate Extra Income From Bargain Shoppers
People and teaching - Two Colleagues Talking About Markets 2
This Dividend Aristocrat Has A Whopping 45% Upside
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 3
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Move Higher on Hopes of Fed Pivot
Gold - gold bullion stacked 4
Will Santa Deliver a Gold Bull Market?
Oil - shutterstock_1935960685 5
Global Partners LP Raises Its Dividend Giving the Stock an 8.7% Yield
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CDT
Reserve Your Spot