Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|382.48
|-2.44
|-0.63%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|31,839.03
|+2.29
|+0.01%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|318.53
|+0.04
|+0.01%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,420.82
|-249.17
|-2.14%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|278.54
|-5.67
|-2.00%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|GOOGL
|95.31
|-9.17
|-8.78%
|Alphabet Cl A
|AMZN
|116.15
|-4.45
|-3.69%
|Amazon.com Inc
|META
|128.97
|-8.54
|-6.21%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|MSFT
|233.22
|-17.44
|-6.96%
|Microsoft Corp
|TXN
|158.03
|-4.13
|-2.55%
|Texas Instruments
|NVDA
|130.03
|-2.58
|-1.95%
|Nvidia Corp
|ADI
|141.76
|-4.61
|-3.15%
|Analog Devices
|AMD
|59.83
|-1.64
|-2.67%
|Adv Micro Devices
|MCHP
|62.89
|-1.59
|-2.47%
|Microchip Technology
|MRVL
|38.83
|-1.78
|-4.38%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|FFIV
|141.54
|-11.93
|-7.77%
|F5 Inc
|STX
|54.11
|-3.89
|-6.71%
|Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
|UHS
|109.78
|+13.10
|+13.55%
|Universal Health Services
|V
|202.82
|+8.44
|+4.34%
|Visa Inc
|PDD
|53.57
|+6.04
|+12.71%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|BABA
|68.72
|+5.50
|+8.70%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|JD
|41.42
|+3.65
|+9.66%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BIDU
|84.47
|+3.26
|+4.01%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|NTES
|58.57
|+1.25
|+2.18%
|Netease Inc ADR
|ZNZ22
|111-015
|+0-155
|+0.44%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|109.707
|-1.243
|-1.12%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.00827
|+0.01174
|+1.18%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|146.247
|-1.652
|-1.12%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCZ22
|1,670.3
|+12.3
|+0.74%
|Gold
|SIZ22
|19.520
|+0.171
|+0.88%
|Silver