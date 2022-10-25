Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,859.11 +61.77 +1.63%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 384.92 +6.05 +1.60%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 31,836.74 +337.12 +1.07%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 318.49 +3.44 +1.09%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,669.99 +239.73 +2.10%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 284.21 +5.76 +2.07%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
META 137.51 +7.79 +6.01%
Meta Platforms Inc
OKTA 58.31 +3.60 +6.58%
Okta Inc Cl A
MRVL 40.61 +2.22 +5.78%
Marvell Technology Inc
NVDA 132.61 +6.62 +5.25%
Nvidia Corp
TSLA 222.41 +11.16 +5.28%
Tesla Inc
ZS 157.09 +8.42 +5.66%
Zscaler Inc
SPLK 82.87 +3.87 +4.90%
Splunk Inc
ILMN 230.12 +9.55 +4.33%
Illumina Inc
AMD 61.47 +2.77 +4.72%
Adv Micro Devices
CNC 83.63 +7.82 +10.32%
Centene Corp
LEN 78.60 +4.16 +5.59%
Lennar Corp
DHI 75.41 +4.24 +5.96%
D.R. Horton
PHM 39.55 +1.59 +4.19%
Pultegroup
TOL 43.70 +1.80 +4.30%
Toll Brothers Inc
CRL 219.12 +18.27 +9.10%
Charles River Laboratories Intl
MEDP 218.46 +59.82 +37.71%
Medpace Holdings Inc
PYPL 89.24 +5.92 +7.11%
Paypal Holdings
LULU 320.63 +22.95 +7.71%
Lululemon Athletica
ROST 93.07 +5.98 +6.87%
Ross Stores Inc
BRO 55.10 -7.98 -12.65%
Brown & Brown
WRB 69.07 -3.50 -4.82%
W.R. Berkley Corp
AJG 175.42 -3.73 -2.08%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Company
TRV 176.09 -3.70 -2.06%
The Travelers Companies Inc
CDNS 151.32 -8.90 -5.55%
Cadence Design Sys
CVS 92.22 -2.58 -2.72%
CVS Corp
ZNZ22 110-180 unch unch
10-Year T-Note
