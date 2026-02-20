Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Rebound as Supreme Court Strikes Down President Trump’s Tariffs

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.58%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.18%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +1.03%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are up +0.60%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are up +1.04%.

Stock indexes recovered from early losses and rallied, with the S&P 500 climbing to a 1-week high after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s global tariffs.  The Supreme Court said Mr. Trump exceeded his authority by invoking a federal emergency powers law to impose his "reciprocal" tariffs as well as targeted import taxes on countries to address fentanyl trafficking.

Stocks initially moved lower today after the US Q4 GDP grew at a weaker-than-expected pace.  Also, signs of stubborn inflation pressures may keep the Fed from cutting interest rates after the Dec core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose more than expected.  In addition, US manufacturing activity slipped after the Feb S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly declined.

Geopolitical risks are also undercutting stocks.  President Trump on Thursday ramped up pressure on Iran to strike a deal over its nuclear program, saying he thought 10 to 15 days was “pretty much” the “maximum” he would allow for negotiations to continue, and “We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them.” 

US Q4 GDP rose +1.4% (q/q annualized), weaker than expectations of +2.8%.  The Q4 core PCE price index rose +2.7%, stronger than expectations of +2.6%.

US Dec personal spending rose +0.4% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.3% m/m.  Dec personal income rose +0.3% m/m, right on expectations.

The US Dec core PCE price index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge) rose +0.4% m/m and +3.0% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.3% m/m and +2.9% y/y.

The US Feb S&P manufacturing PMI fell -1.2 to 51.2, weaker than expectations of no change at 52.4.

US Dec new home sales fell -1.7% to 745,000, better than expectations of 730,000. 

The University of Michigan US Feb consumer sentiment index was revised lower by -0.7 to 56.6, weaker than expectations of no change at 57.3.

The University of Michigan US Feb 1-year inflation expectations were revised lower to a 13-month low of 3.4% from the previously reported 3.5%. The Feb 5-10 year inflation expectations were revised lower to 3.3% from the previously reported 3.4%.

Q4 earnings season is nearing its end, with more than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings results.  Earnings have been a positive factor for stocks, with 74% of the 418 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting a 5% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 rallied to a new all-time high and is up +0.79%.  China’s Shanghai Composite is closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed down -1.12%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) today are down -4 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is up +2.1 bp to 4.088%.  T-notes are slightly lower today after the Dec core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose more than expected, a hawkish factor for Fed policy. T-notes fell to their lows today after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's global tariffs, as the removal of the tariff revenue will boost the US budget deficit.

Losses in T-notes are limited after Q4 GDP expanded less than expected and the Feb S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly declined. Also, the downward revision to the University of Michigan US Feb inflation expectations is supportive for T-notes. 

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German bund yield is down -0.2 bp to 2.740%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield matched a 14-month low of 4.336% and is down -0.7 bp to 4.361%.

Eurozone Feb S&P manufacturing PMI rose +1.3 to 50.8, stronger than expectations of 50.0 and the fastest pace of expansion in 3.5 years.

German Jan PPI fell -3.0% y/y, weaker than expectations of -2.2% y/y and the largest decline in 1.75 years.

UK Feb S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose +0.2 to 52.0, stronger than expectations of a decline to 51.5 and the highest level in 1.5 years.

UK Jan retail sales excluding auto fuel rose +2.0% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.3% m/m and the largest increase in 20 months.

Swaps are discounting a 1% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

US Stock Movers

Strength in the Magnificent Seven technology stocks is providing support to the broader market.  Alphabet (GOOGL) is up more than +4%, and Amazon.com (AMZN) is up more than +2%. Also, Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) are up more than +1%.  In addition, Apple (AAPL) is up +0.82%, Tesla (TSLA) is up +0.34%, and Microsoft (MSFT) is up +0.12%.

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are climbing today, lifting the overall market.  Lam Research (LRCX), Western Digital (WDC), and Analog Devices (ADI) are up more than +2%. Also, ARM Holdings (ARM), Micron Technology (MU), ASML Holding NV (ASML), Qualcomm (QCOM), KLA Corp (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Broadcom (AVGO) are up more than +1.

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are climbing today, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) up more than +1%.  Coinbase Global (COIN) is up more than +5%, and Strategy (MSTR) is up more than +3%. Also, Riot Platforms (RIOT) is up more than +2%, and MARA Holdings (MARA) and Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) are up more than +1%.

Shares of asset managers are sliding today after Blue Owl Capital announced it would restrict withdrawals from one of its retail-focused private credit funds.  Blue Owl Capital (OWL) is down more than -3%, adding to Thursday’s -5% decline.  Also, Ares Management (ARES) and Blackstone (BX) are down more than -1%. 

RingCentral (RNG) is up more than +35% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.18, better than the consensus of $1.13, and forecasting full-year adjusted EPS of $4.76 to $4.97, stronger than the consensus of $4.73.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is up more than +5% after reporting Q4 revenue of $2.65 billion, above the consensus of $2.34 billion.   

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is up more than +5% after reporting Q4 revenue of $6.31 billion, stronger than the consensus of $6.11 billion.

Workiva Inc (WK) is up more than +5% after forecasting full-year total revenue of $1.04 billion, above the consensus of $1.02 billion. 

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) is up more than +4% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of 36 cents, better than the consensus of 34 cents. 

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) is down more than -44% after it said its multi-cancer screener failed to meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in combined Stage III and IV cancer.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is down more than -9% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting full-year adjusted EPS of $6.20 to $7.20, well below the consensus of $7.35. 

Newmont (NEM) is down more than -4% after forecasting its 2026 gold production will fall about -10% to 5.3 million ounces. 

Copart (CPRT) is down more than -3% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after reporting Q2 revenue of $1.12 billion, weaker than the consensus of $1.17 billion.

Walmart (WMT) is down more than -2% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials after HSBC downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

Earnings Reports(2/20/2026)

Anglogold Ashanti Plc (AU), Esab Corp (ESAB), Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR), PPL Corp (PPL), Western Union Co/The (WU).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 132.85 +3.40 +2.63%
Strategy Inc
GOOGL 314.72 +11.87 +3.92%
Alphabet Cl A
AMAT 372.16 +2.33 +0.63%
Applied Materials
ARES 126.54 -3.31 -2.55%
Ares Management LP
AAPL 262.50 +1.92 +0.74%
Apple Inc
AVGO 335.09 +1.10 +0.33%
Broadcom Ltd
ADI 354.21 +8.91 +2.58%
Analog Devices
GLXY 21.67 +0.04 +0.18%
Galaxy Digital Holdings
AKAM 98.32 -11.27 -10.28%
Akamai Technologies
RNG 39.28 +9.89 +33.65%
Ringcentral Inc
$IUXX 24,970.97 +173.63 +0.70%
Nasdaq 100 Index
COIN 172.45 +6.51 +3.92%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
ASML 1,477.55 +18.62 +1.28%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNH26 112-295 -0-015 -0.04%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 398.10 -0.36 -0.09%
Microsoft Corp
TSLA 409.99 -1.72 -0.42%
Tesla Inc
ESH26 6,895.75 +18.75 +0.27%
S&P 500 E-Mini
WK 62.13 +2.87 +4.84%
Workiva Llc
QCOM 143.44 +2.17 +1.54%
Qualcomm Inc
BX 123.61 -2.15 -1.71%
Blackstone Inc
WDC 295.51 +10.84 +3.81%
Western Digital Corp
LRCX 242.33 +4.94 +2.08%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 49,416.09 +20.93 +0.04%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
^BTCUSD 67,487.06 +570.42 +0.85%
Bitcoin - USD
SPY 687.36 +2.88 +0.42%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 494.14 -0.24 -0.05%
Dow Industrials SPDR
KLAC 1,481.70 +11.80 +0.80%
K L A-Tencor Corp
MARA 7.94 -0.02 -0.25%
Mara Holdings Inc
NVDA 189.17 +1.27 +0.68%
Nvidia Corp
META 657.68 +12.90 +2.00%
Meta Platforms Inc
OWL 11.12 -0.23 -2.03%
Blue Owl Capital Inc
$SPX 6,890.29 +28.40 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index
MU 424.45 +7.10 +1.70%
Micron Technology
LYV 164.57 +7.11 +4.52%
Live Nation Entertainment
NQH26 24,991.50 +132.75 +0.53%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 607.98 +4.51 +0.75%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CPRT 35.94 -1.71 -4.54%
Copart Inc
FIX 1,420.19 +46.67 +3.40%
Comfort Systems USA
GRAL 54.12 -47.41 -46.70%
Grail Inc
NEM 121.03 -4.37 -3.48%
Newmont Mining Corp
RIOT 16.38 +0.16 +0.99%
Riot Platforms Inc
ARM 128.31 +1.38 +1.09%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
FND 69.00 +2.88 +4.36%
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
AMZN 208.45 +3.59 +1.75%
Amazon.com Inc
WMT 121.96 -2.91 -2.33%
Walmart Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot