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Weakness in Technology Stocks Pressures Stock Indexes

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wall Street subway entrance by Alena Kravchenko via iStock
Wall Street subway entrance by Alena Kravchenko via iStock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.16%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +1.41%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -1.23%.  June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are down -0.14%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are down -1.16%.

Stock indexes are mixed today, with the Dow Jones industrials posting a new all-time high.  The broader market is under pressure today amid weakness in technology stocks.  Broadcom is down more than -15% to lead chipmakers lower after its forecast for artificial-intelligence revenue in the current quarter fell short of expectations.  Also, CrowdStrike Holdings is down more than 6% to lead cybersecurity stocks lower, despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings, as the report wasn’t strong enough to lift the stock, which has more than doubled from a March low.  Strength in managed healthcare stocks today is helping push the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high. 

Weaker crude oil prices are a positive factor for stocks and bonds, with WTI crude oil down more than -3% today after the US late Wednesday said Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire if Hezbollah also stops fighting and withdraws militants from areas near the border with Israel.  The agreement would require the Lebanese army to take over after the withdrawal of Israeli troops.  Iran insists a deal with the US requires a ceasefire in Lebanon.  Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that “Communications between Iran and the US have not been cut off, but no tangible progress has been achieved in the negotiating process.”

Today’s US economic news was mixed for stocks after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected to a 3.75-month high and Q1 nonfarm productivity was revised lower.  Conversely, Q1 unit labor costs were unexpectedly revised lower, easing concerns over wage pressures. 

US weekly initial unemployment claims rose +13,000 to a 3.75-month high of 225,000, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of 215,000.

US Q1 nonfarm productivity was revised downward to 0.3% from the previously reported 0.8%, weaker than expectations of 0.4%.  Q1 unit labor costs were unexpectedly revised downward to 1.8% from 2.3%, weaker than expectations of an upward revision to 2.4%.

The markets are discounting a 2% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

The generally favorable Q1 earnings season is winding down.  As of today, 84% of the 485 S&P 500 companies that reported Q1 earnings have beaten estimates.  Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to climb +12% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.  Stripping out the technology sector, Q1 earnings are projected to increase around +3%, the weakest in two years.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.51%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.64%.  Japan's Nikkei Stock Average closed down -1.36%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are up +8 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is down -3.6 bp to 4.459%.  T-note prices are moving higher today, supported by a -2% decline in WTI crude oil prices, which has lowered inflation expectations.  The 10-year breakeven inflation rate fell to a 6-week low of 2.366% today.  Fed-friendly US economic news was also positive for T-notes, following weekly jobless claims that rose more than expected and Q1 unit labor costs that were unexpectedly revised lower.

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German Bund yield fell from a 1.5-week high of 3.043% and is down -1.5 bp to 3.021%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -2.7 bp to 4.904%.

Eurozone Apr retail sales fell -0.4% m/m, weaker than expectations of -0.3% m/m.

Swaps are discounting a 98% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on June 11.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are slumping today, led by a -15% plunge in Broadcom (AVGO), the largest decliner in the Nasdaq 100, after giving an outlook that was seen as underwhelming, given the industry’s AI-related demand.  Also, Micron Technology (MU), ARM Holdings Plc (ARM), and Marvell Technology (MRVL) are down more than -5%, and Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) are down more than -3%.  In addition, KLA Corp (KLAC), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), Analog Devices (ADI), and ASML Holding NV (ASML) are down more than -2%. 

Cybersecurity stocks are retreating for a second day today, led by an -8% decline in CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) after its Q1 earnings beat wasn’t strong enough to lift the stock that has more than doubled from a March low.  Also, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Cloudflare (NET) are down more than -2%, and Okta (OKTA) is down -0.83%. 

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are falling today, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) down more than -1% at a 3.75-month low.  Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) is down more than -4%, and MARA Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) are down more than -3%.  Also, Coinbase Global (COIN) is down -0.44%. 

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is up more than +6% to health insurance stocks higher and lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials after Bank of America Global Research upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $450. Also, Humana (HUM) is up more than +5%, and Centene (CNC) and Elevance Health (ELV) are up more than +4%.  In addition, Cigna Group (CI) and CVS Health (CVS) are up more than +3%, and Cardinal Health (CAH) is up more than +2%.

PVH Corp (PVH) is down more than -27% after forecasting 2027 adjusted EPS of $11.80 to $12.10, weaker than the consensus of $12.24. 

Ciena Corp (CIEN) is down more than -19% to lead losers in the S&P 500 despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings, as Bloomberg Intelligence said the company’s full-year sales outlook may be viewed as underwhelming amid heightened expectations. 

Five Below (FIVE) is down more than -10% despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings results, as Jeffries said the company’s growth rate might be peaking. 

Brown-Forman (BF.B) is up more than +4% after reporting Q4 gross margin of 62.6%, stronger than the consensus of 57.5%.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) is up more than +4% after BTIG LLC upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $90.

RTX Corp (RTX) is up more than +3% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $220. 

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is up more than +2% after entering into a strategic AI collaboration with Inceptive Nucleics valued at up to $2 billion to accelerate the discovery and design of RNAi therapeutics. 

Earnings Reports(6/4/2026)

Brown-Forman Corp (BF/B), Ciena Corp (CIEN), Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO), Docusign Inc (DOCU), Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU), Rubrik Inc (RBRK), Samsara Inc (IOT), Toro Co/The (TTC).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMAT 498.51 -2.26 -0.45%
Applied Materials
CVS 93.80 +2.43 +2.66%
CVS Corp
AVGO 413.60 -65.63 -13.69%
Broadcom Ltd
PVH 76.90 -21.10 -21.53%
Phillips-Van Heusen Corp
ADI 426.08 -11.59 -2.65%
Analog Devices
GLXY 27.16 -1.33 -4.67%
Galaxy Digital Holdings
BF.B 25.14 +0.38 +1.53%
Brown Forman Cl B
$IUXX 30,398.62 -172.62 -0.56%
Nasdaq 100 Index
COIN 164.10 +0.88 +0.54%
Coinbase Global Cl A
UNH 396.12 +19.12 +5.07%
Unitedhealth Group
ELV 409.35 +18.08 +4.62%
Elevance Health Inc
ASML 1,738.17 +11.81 +0.68%
ASML Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNU26 109-215 +0-070 +0.20%
10-Year T-Note
CIEN 500.68 -119.69 -19.29%
Ciena Corp
FIVE 193.03 -29.86 -13.40%
Five Below Inc
ESM26 7,583.75 +12.00 +0.16%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 240.39 -8.70 -3.49%
Qualcomm Inc
RTX 178.23 +5.68 +3.29%
Rtx Corp
LRCX 334.51 -9.20 -2.68%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 51,562.91 +875.84 +1.73%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
^BTCUSD 63,859.23 -1,034.44 -1.59%
Bitcoin - USD
MDT 81.41 +3.46 +4.44%
Medtronic Inc
SPY 755.45 +1.21 +0.16%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 516.26 +8.00 +1.57%
Dow Industrials SPDR
PANW 271.08 -9.35 -3.33%
Palo Alto Networks
KLAC 2,094.69 -30.42 -1.43%
K L A-Tencor Corp
MARA 13.53 -0.43 -3.08%
Mara Holdings Inc
HUM 349.56 +22.02 +6.72%
Humana Inc
CRWD 695.81 -51.80 -6.93%
Crowdstrike Holdings
$SPX 7,573.08 +19.40 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
CI 282.14 +12.97 +4.82%
The Cigna Group
MU 1,013.15 -66.42 -6.15%
Micron Technology
ALNY 305.68 +13.10 +4.48%
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
CAH 200.75 +4.90 +2.50%
Cardinal Health
OKTA 123.47 -1.18 -0.95%
Okta Inc Cl A
NQM26 30,432.00 -201.25 -0.66%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 739.61 -4.60 -0.62%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
INTC 110.26 -2.45 -2.17%
Intel Corp
CNC 62.82 +3.27 +5.49%
Centene Corp
RIOT 27.10 -0.55 -1.99%
Riot Platforms Inc
ARM 384.68 -27.15 -6.59%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
NET 274.56 +9.23 +3.48%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A
MRVL 306.24 +4.59 +1.52%
Marvell Technology Inc

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