Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13

When regulators begin paying closer attention to your business, it's often a sign that you've become too important to ignore. That's exactly the place tech giant Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) finds itself today. July 13 marks a significant milestone for Google investors as Google Cloud officially comes under direct regulatory oversight in the U.K. after the government designated it a Critical Third Party to the country's financial sector. Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Oracle (ORCL) received the same designation, underscoring the increasingly vital role that leading cloud providers play in supporting the global financial system.

The move reflects the growing reliance of banks, insurers, and financial market infrastructure firms on cloud technology to power mission-critical operations. U.K. authorities believe that a major outage or cyberattack at one of these providers could disrupt multiple financial institutions simultaneously, creating broader risks for the country's financial system. Under the new framework, the Bank of England, the Prudential Regulation Authority, and the Financial Conduct Authority will jointly oversee the critical services these companies provide to financial firms.

Regulators will monitor operational resilience, require incident reporting, and step in when necessary to mitigate systemic risks and strengthen financial stability. For Google shareholders, the designation is both a challenge and a validation. While Google Cloud will face greater regulatory scrutiny, the move also cements its position as a trusted, mission-critical infrastructure provider for one of the world's largest financial markets. So, with Google Cloud playing an increasingly central role in the global financial system, let's take a closer look at the stock.

About Google Stock

Since its founding in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin at Stanford University, Google has transformed from a university research project into one of the world's most dominant technology companies. Today, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant touches nearly every corner of the digital economy, connecting billions of users through products ranging from Google Search and YouTube to Android, Chrome, Google Maps, and Gmail.

Beyond its consumer-facing platforms, Google has built a thriving enterprise business through Google Cloud, while its aggressive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) continue to shape the future of technology. With leadership positions across digital advertising, cloud computing, AI, and online video, Google has evolved into one of the most influential businesses in the world.

That dominance has translated into remarkable value creation for shareholders. With a market capitalization of approximately $4.3 trillion, Google ranks among the world's most valuable publicly traded companies. Investors have been well rewarded, with Class C shares soaring 94.5% over the past year, handily outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.8% gain over the same period.

This year hasn't been without its challenges. Regulatory scrutiny, antitrust concerns, and periodic swings in the broader technology sector have pressured sentiment. Even so, Google has continued to outperform the broader market, delivering a 12.4% year-to-date (YTD) return compared to the S&P 500's 10.4% gain. While the stock currently sits about 12.6% below its all-time high of $404.47 reached in May, its strong fundamentals and leadership in AI and cloud computing continue to underpin its long-term growth story.

Google’s Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Google kicked off fiscal 2026 with a blowout first-quarter performance on April 29, delivering results that comfortably exceeded Wall Street's expectations as booming demand for cloud computing and AI continued to power the business. In the quarter ended March 31, consolidated revenue climbed 22% year-over-year (YOY) to $109.9 billion, extending Google's streak of double-digit revenue growth to 11 consecutive quarters and topping analysts' forecast of $107 billion.

Profit growth was even more striking. Thanks to expanding margins and strong operating leverage, net income surged 81% YOY to $62.6 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) soared to $5.11, far ahead of the Street's $2.67 estimate. Also, the company became more profitable, with its consolidated operating margin improving to 36% from 34% a year earlier as operating income rose 30%. Investors wasted little time rewarding the strong performance, sending Google shares nearly 10% higher in the trading session following the earnings release.

The biggest highlight was Google Cloud, which crossed the $20 billion quarterly revenue mark for the first time in company history. Revenue from the segment skyrocketed 63% YOY to $20.03 billion, fueled by accelerating adoption of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) across enterprise AI workloads, AI infrastructure, and core cloud services. Management said AI offerings were the single largest growth driver during the quarter, supported by strong customer demand for its latest models, including Gemini 3.

Perhaps even more impressive was the visibility into future growth. Google Cloud's total backlog nearly doubled sequentially to a staggering $462 billion, pointing to robust long-term demand from enterprise customers. The company's core Google Services business also remained a powerful growth engine. Revenue increased 16% YOY to $89.6 billion, while Google Search and related revenue advanced 19% to $60.4 billion.

Notably, management said AI-powered features such as AI Overviews and AI Mode are driving higher user engagement without undermining the traditional search business. Elsewhere, YouTube continued its steady momentum, with advertising revenue rising 11% YOY to $9.9 billion. In addition, management described the quarter as the strongest ever for Google's consumer AI subscription business, led by the rapid adoption of the Gemini app. Across the company's ecosystem, total paid subscriptions have now reached 350 million, with YouTube and Google One serving as the primary growth drivers.

The enterprise AI business is also gaining meaningful traction. Gemini Enterprise recorded 40% quarter-over-quarter growth in paid monthly active users, highlighting the increasing adoption of Google's AI tools among business customers. The lone blemish in an otherwise exceptional quarter was the enormous price tag of staying at the forefront of the AI race. Capital expenditures more than doubled YOY to $35.7 billion as Google accelerated investments in new data centers and custom AI chips to support growing demand.

That spending spree came at a cost. Free cash flow declined 47% to $10.1 billion, reflecting the company's aggressive investment cycle. Looking ahead, CFO Anat Ashkenazi indicated that AI spending is only set to intensify, raising fiscal 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $180 billion to $190 billion, up from the previous $175 billion to $185 billion range. Also, she cautioned investors that capital spending is expected to increase significantly again in 2027 as Google continues expanding its AI infrastructure. The company is scheduled to report fiscal 2026 second-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22.

What Do Analysts Think About Google Stock?

Wall Street's confidence in Google remains hard to ignore. The tech giant currently boasts a consensus "Strong Buy" rating, with analysts overwhelmingly optimistic about its growth prospects. Of the 53 analysts covering the stock, 44 rate it "Strong Buy," four recommend "Moderate Buy," and only five sit on the sidelines with a "Hold." The consensus price target of $434.62 points to 22.7% upside from current levels, while the Street-high target of $515 implies the stock could rally an impressive 45.4%.