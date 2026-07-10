SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.

The AI infrastructure boom has created enormous demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), making South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix (SKHY) one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence revolution. Until now, however, U.S. investors largely had to gain exposure through companies like Micron Technology (MU) rather than buying the world's HBM leader directly.

That changes today. SK Hynix's American depositary receipts (ADRs) begin trading on the Nasdaq ($NASX) after being priced at $149 per share. The debut gives investors a new way to participate in one of AI's most important hardware trends, but it also raises an important question: should investors rush in on day one or wait for a better opportunity?

Strong Demand Could Push Shares Higher

Investor enthusiasm heading into today's debut appears strong. SK Hynix has become one of the AI industry's most strategically important companies thanks to its leadership in HBM chips, which are critical components alongside AI accelerators from Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and other chipmakers. Demand has consistently exceeded supply, allowing memory manufacturers to enjoy some of the strongest pricing power the industry has seen in years.

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Given that backdrop, it wouldn't be surprising if SKHY opens well above its $149 offering price . Investors eager for another pure-play AI investment may view the stock as a way to diversify beyond the hyperscalers and GPU makers that have dominated portfolios over the past two years.

A strong first-day pop would hardly be unusual for a highly anticipated technology offering.

The AI Story Is Becoming More Complicated

Yet the timing of the IPO also arrives during a period of growing uncertainty. While AI spending remains enormous, investors have become increasingly focused on whether today's unprecedented capital expenditures will ultimately produce acceptable returns. Cloud providers continue investing hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, but questions about financing costs, monetization, and return on investment have begun weighing on the entire sector.

Those concerns have contributed to sharp pullbacks across many AI-related stocks, particularly semiconductor and memory companies, whose earnings are closely tied to the current investment cycle.

That doesn't mean the AI boom is ending. It simply means investors are debating how much future growth is already reflected in current valuations. If enthusiasm returns, SK Hynix could continue climbing after its debut. If skepticism grows, even one of the industry's strongest businesses could struggle to escape the broader selloff.

IPO History Offers an Important Warning

Even if SK Hynix proves to be an outstanding company over the long run, history suggests investors shouldn't assume buying on the first day is the best strategy.

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Large IPOs have often disappointed investors during their first year as publicly traded companies. While every offering is different, many highly anticipated debuts initially trade at elevated valuations fueled by excitement before settling into more sustainable prices as the market gains additional information.

That's especially true when investor demand significantly exceeds the available shares at launch, creating an initial imbalance that can temporarily inflate prices. Just look at SpaceX (SPCX). Its stock was priced at $135, opened at $150, and within days of the IPO had shot as high as $225. Almost a month on, however, and SPCX has almost completely erased all of its post-IPO gains.

IPO Size Number of IPOs Median 1-Year Return Over $50 billion 7 -31.9% $10 billion to $50 billion 25 -17.4% $2 billion to $10 billion 182 12.3% $500 million to $2 billion 221 20.8% Under $500 million 191 7.7%

Source: FactSet, 22V Research

SK Hynix also avoids several problems that have plagued other major IPOs. Unlike many SpaceX, it is already a profitable, globally established market leader. Investors also don't face concerns about massive operating losses, aggressive shareholder dilution, or the same lock-up dynamics that weigh on the space stock.

Still, those advantages don't eliminate the possibility that SKHY stock becomes temporarily overvalued if opening-day enthusiasm pushes shares well above their offering price.

Patience May Offer the Better Opportunity

None of this changes SK Hynix's long-term investment case. The company remains one of the most important suppliers powering the AI revolution, and demand for advanced memory should continue growing as increasingly powerful AI systems require ever-greater bandwidth.

The question is less about the quality of the business than the price investors are willing to pay today.

Rather than chasing what could become an emotional first-day rally, investors may be better served by letting the market determine how it wants to value both SK Hynix and the broader AI trade. If confidence in AI's long-term economics returns, there will likely still be opportunities to participate. If concerns about capital spending, financing costs, and returns continue to build, today's excitement could give way to a more attractive entry point later.

Waiting a few months may not be as exciting as buying on opening day, but history suggests patience has often been the more profitable strategy when it comes to even the most anticipated IPOs.