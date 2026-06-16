If You Think the SpaceX IPO Was a Disappointment, You’re Ignoring All of the Numbers

The IPO market has spent the last several years trying to regain its footing. Many high-profile offerings stumbled out of the gate, while others were delayed as companies waited for better market conditions. That made the debut of SpaceX (SPCX) all the more important.

As the largest IPO in history, the Elon Musk-led space and satellite giant was expected to test just how much appetite investors still had for blockbuster public offerings. By most traditional measures, the answer was clear: plenty.

SpaceX raised $85.7 billion in its initial public offering, priced shares at $135 apiece, and entered the public market with a valuation of $1.78 trillion. The stock then closed its first day at $160.95, up 19.22%, pushing its market value above $2.1 trillion.

Those numbers would normally define a successful IPO. Yet, was it really? Was the largest IPO in history actually a disappointment?

The Numbers Say the IPO Was a Success

Let's start with the facts. SpaceX sold enough shares to raise $85.7 billion, making it the largest IPO ever completed. Demand was not the problem.

Institutional investors reportedly oversubscribed the offering by roughly four times. Retail investors were equally enthusiastic, submitting approximately $70 billion in buy orders. That figure alone would have nearly funded the entire deal and exceeded the retail demand generated by the previous record-holder, Saudi Aramco, by about 2.4 times.

The offering itself also went remarkably smoothly. Recent IPOs have often been plagued by delayed openings, volatile price swings, and trading halts. SpaceX experienced none of those issues despite being many times larger than any offering that has come to market in the past.

From an execution standpoint, Wall Street got exactly what it wanted: a massive deal that worked.

But Should SpaceX Have Done More?

The disappointment arguably stems from the gap between expectations and reality.

Ahead of the IPO, excitement surrounding SpaceX reached levels rarely seen in public markets. The company dominates commercial launch services, operates the rapidly growing Starlink satellite network, and sits at the center of numerous long-term themes , including space infrastructure, defense technology, artificial intelligence, and global broadband.

Many investors expected a dramatic first-day surge. Instead, shares opened around $150, roughly 11% above the IPO price . That could be seen as underwhelming given the intense demand and the enormous amount of publicity surrounding the offering. The first pricing indications released by Nasdaq before the stock began trading near midday were $175, indicating a 30% premium to the offer price. It suggests buyer demand lost momentum (it briefly hit $176.52 at one point but quickly retreated).

So, the comparison that matters is not whether SpaceX gained 19.22% on its first day. It is whether a company that was reportedly four times oversubscribed should have gained even more.

Here's how the numbers stack up:

Metric SpaceX IPO Capital Raised $85.7 billion IPO Price $135 Opening Price $150 Early Pricing Indications $175 First-Day Close $160.95 First-Day Gain 19.22% IPO Valuation $1.78 trillion Closing Valuation $2.1 trillion Institutional Demand 4x oversubscribed Retail Orders $70 billion

Surprisingly, those figures can support both sides of the argument. A 19% first-day gain is substantial in dollar terms. Yet it also suggests the offering may have been priced efficiently enough to prevent the explosive opening many traders anticipated.

A Different Kind of IPO Victory

That may actually be the most important takeaway. When an IPO doubles on its first day, existing shareholders often celebrate. Yet it can also signal that the company sold shares too cheaply and left billions of dollars on the table.

SpaceX appears to have struck a middle ground. The stock rewarded new investors with a healthy gain while allowing the company to maximize proceeds from the offering. It also created a host of new millionaires: SpaceX employees. Not just executives, but regular employees, including cafeteria workers and mechanics.

Granted, traders hoping for a one-day windfall may feel disappointed. But shareholders focused on the long term should view a controlled, orderly debut as a positive sign.

Key Takeaway

In short, calling the SpaceX IPO a disappointment requires ignoring most of the numbers. The company raised a record $75 billion, achieved a $2.1 trillion valuation by the end of its first trading day, and handled unprecedented demand without the chaos that has marked many recent IPOs.

The real issue is that expectations became detached from reality. Investors were not comparing SpaceX against a typical IPO. They were comparing it against the hype.

Ultimately, a 19.22% first-day gain on the largest IPO ever completed looks less like a disappointment and more like evidence that Wall Street priced the deal surprisingly well.