I’m Expecting Fireworks from SK Hynix’s U.S. Stock Listing Because SKHY Is Backed by a Robust Growth Trajectory

SpaceX (SPCX) was undoubtedly the hottest initial public offering in 2026 so far. However, in terms of investor anticipation and the potential to create value, SK Hynix is not far behind.

As one of the largest memory semiconductor companies, SK Hynix has announced plans for offering 177.9 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs). The trading is expected to begin on July 10 and the company will be mopping up $28 billion from the offering. Investors can expect some fireworks on the listing with the company growing at a robust pace.

In terms of use of proceeds, SK Hynix will be utilizing 45.5 trillion Korean won for the construction of production facilities in Korea. Further, 11.9 trillion won will be utilized for the acquisition of EUV scanners.

With leadership position in AI memory chips, a cash buffer for investments, robust margins, and with plans to expand its role, SK Hynix is positioned to create value in the coming years.

About SK Hynix

SK Hynix is among the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies and is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of advanced memory solutions.

In the DRAM market that includes high-bandwidth memory (HBM), SK Hynix is ranked second with a global market share of 29.1% as of Q1. For the HBM market itself, SK Hynix is a global leader. Further, in the NAND market, the company is also ranked second with a global market share of 18.5%.

SK Hynix has a big addressable market with its memory products being used in virtually all electronic devices. This includes graphics cards, personal computers, data center servers, mobile devices, and other consumer electronics products.

Backed by industry tailwinds, SK Hynix has been on a high-growth trajectory. The company’s revenue has swelled from 32.8 trillion won in 2023 to 97.1 trillion won in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72%.

It’s also worth noting that growth has accelerated further with Q1 FY26 revenue surging by 198% on a year-on-year basis to 52.6 trillion won.

Big Addressable Market

The global semiconductor market size was $805 billion in 2025. For the current year, the market size is expected to swell to $1.3 trillion. Healthy growth is likely to sustain in 2027 with the market size anticipated to touch $1.6 trillion. As one of the leading players in the industry, SK Hynix has clear growth visibility.

An important point to note is that HBM is likely to be the epicenter of growth. With demand from AI accelerators coupled with a highly complex and capacity-limited supply chain, the HBM segment is likely to maintain robust margins. As a global market leader in HBM, the company is positioned for cash flow upside. The factors of innovation (first to develop HBMs) and mass production capabilities will ensure that SK Hynix maintains a leading market share.

At the same time, the company has a comprehensive DRAM portfolio. This includes advanced server DRAM solutions that are used for data processing in AI accelerators and data centers. Further, RDIMM and SOCAMM2 solutions are designed for high capacity and bandwidth needs of AI accelerators and data centers.

Overall, an attractive product portfolio coupled with an innovation edge is likely to ensure that SK Hynix continues to create value.

Concluding Views

In October 2025, SK Hynix opened the cleanroom of a new extension fab called “M15X” in Cheongju. This facility will be utilized to increase production capacity of next-generation DRAMs. Further, a phase 1 cleanroom of the first fab at its Yongin complex is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027. Plus, an advanced packaging plant in Indiana is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2028. These facilities will ensure that SK Hynix is positioned to meet incremental demand.

Overall, with innovation and manufacturing capacity expansion, SK Hynix is positioned to deliver healthy top-line growth coupled with significant cash flow upside. U.S. investors should pay close attention when SKHY stock starts trading on July 10.