‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’

“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary has heard every excuse for why building wealth can wait. A pricey lunch here, a daily convenience there — it all seems harmless until decades of missed investing opportunities start adding up. That’s why one spending habit, in particular, makes him shake his head.

“I can’t stand it when I see kids that are making $70,000 a year spending $28 for lunch,” O’Leary said during an appearance on “ The Diary of a CEO ” podcast in June 2025. “I mean, that’s just stupid. Think about that in the context of that being put into an index [fund] and making 8% to 10% a year for the next 50 years.”

The Lunch Isn’t Really the Point

O’Leary wasn’t declaring war on takeout. His target was opportunity cost — the idea that small, recurring expenses can quietly become some of the most expensive financial decisions a person makes.

Read more: The Sub-$1 Pre-IPO AI Stock That Could Make People “Superhuman”

Continue reading: A tiny company has developed a product called Visor—like Jarvis from Iron Man.

Using his example, investing the cost of one $28 lunch every week for 50 years at an 8% annual return could grow to nearly $800,000. The meal is gone by the afternoon. The investment has half a century to compound.

It’s a lesson O’Leary has repeated for years, often crediting his mother with teaching him that consistent investing — not chasing hot stocks — is what creates lasting wealth. He has made similar arguments about overspending on clothes, luxury cars, and other purchases that lose value the moment the money leaves an account.

Gen Z Salaries in Context

O’Leary referenced the $70,000 range as a benchmark. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Usual Weekly Earnings report for Q1 2026:

Full-time workers ages 16 to 24 (core younger Gen Z) had median weekly earnings of $782 overall ($812 for men, $723 for women). This annualizes to roughly $40,664.

Earnings rise notably in the 25-34 age group (older Gen Z/younger millennials), with medians around $68,700 annually in related analyses — closer to O’Leary’s cited figure.

These numbers reflect entry-level and early career realities for many Gen Z workers, where $70,000 represents a solid but far-from-universal income level. Only about 4.9% of full-time Gen Z workers nationally earn $100,000.

A Familiar Divide

The comments resurfaced in 2026 and quickly reignited debate.

Supporters said O’Leary’s advice has never been about depriving yourself of lunch. They argued his larger point is that financial independence is usually built through consistent habits rather than dramatic investment wins.

Critics countered that a $28 lunch is hardly unusual in many cities once taxes, inflation, and delivery costs are factored in. Others argued his comments overlook rising housing costs, student debt, and the financial pressures many younger workers face.

The Habit Behind the Headline

Whether someone agrees with O’Leary’s math or not, his investing philosophy has remained remarkably consistent: wealth isn’t usually built by finding the perfect stock. It’s built by giving money more time to grow.

For O’Leary, that’s why a $28 lunch became a much bigger conversation. He wasn’t really talking about what was on the plate. He was talking about what that same money could become if it stayed invested long enough.