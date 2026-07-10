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Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.

Rick Orford - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape the technology landscape. And with the majority of tech companies shifting toward AI adoption, the demand for the hardware, software, and infrastructure that power these applications continues to grow.

However, only a few companies are actually able to turn this demand into real, tangible growth. For investors seeking AI exposure, identifying those businesses early could lead to substantial returns.

That is what makes Apple and NVIDIA - two of the biggest companies in the world - worth watching today. Both have established themselves as leaders in technology. Both stand to benefit from the AI revolution; however, they generate that growth through entirely different business models.

So the million-dollar question today is: which company has more room to grow as the AI race continues?

Apple (AAPL)

Apple is one of the world’s largest technology companies, best known for its iPhone, which remains its biggest product. Beyond the iPhone, the company has built an ecosystem of devices and services, including the Mac, Apple Watch, App Store, and iCloud, that keeps users engaged with its platform.

Nvidia Corp (NVDA)

While Apple focuses on the devices and services used by consumers, NVIDIA provides the computing power behind many of the technologies driving the AI boom. 

NVIDIA is known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which were originally popular in gaming and visual computing. These chips have since become a key component in training advanced artificial intelligence models, with almost every hyperscaler building its data centers using NVIDIA’s silicon. 

Apple’s ecosystem vs. NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure 

Now, to be clear, Apple and NVIDIA are not direct competitors. One builds the devices that consumers use every day, while the other provides the computing power behind artificial intelligence. This is not a battle between a phone and a chip - but about where bigger growth could come from. 

Apple's growth is tied to its ecosystem. Its AI efforts are reflected in Apple Intelligence, which is designed to enhance the user experience across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA's growth is anchored in AI- specifically, as the primary “picks-and-shovels” play at the center of the industry. 

This distinction between the two companies exposes them to different, albeit parallel growth drivers within the AI industry. 

Apple's success depends on how effectively AI enhances its ecosystem, encouraging users to upgrade devices, subscribe to services, and remain within its “walled garden.” Successful AI adoption will also improve its position as the premium device manufacturer in the market. 

NVIDIA, meanwhile, benefits from the massive capital spending required to build the infrastructure that powers AI models. That means demand for GPUs and networking hardware, as well as complete AI systems built for hyperscalers, enterprises, and government agencies. 

So, while Apple monetizes AI at the consumer level, NVIDIA monetizes it at the enterprise level. 

What do NVIDIA's and Apple’s financials tell us?

So, let’s see how each company’s approach affects its financials.

Metric Apple NVIDIA
Sales $111.2 billion (+16.6% YOY)  $81.6 billion (+85.2% YOY) 
Net Income $29.6 billion (+19.4% YOY)  $58.3 billion (+210.6% YOY) 
Operating Cash Flow $82.6 billion $50.3 billion
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) 35.53x 22.65x

Both companies have delivered strong performances - but NVIDIA looks better. Its sales grew 85.2% YOY to $81.6 billion - much higher than Apple's 16.6%.

The gap widens further down the income statement, with NVIDIA posting a 210% jump in net income versus Apple’s 19%. 

Despite that, Apple’s operating cash flow of $82.6 billion is well above NVIDIA’s $50.3 billion, suggesting that Apple’s more mature ecosystem continues to generate more consistent cash from its operations. 

Meanwhile, valuations are also in NVIDIA’s favor, with a lower forward P/E ratio of around 22x, lower than Apple’s 35x and the sector average of 33x. 

The price-to-earnings metric is a helpful gauge in identifying whether a stock is trading at a premium or discount relative to its expected earnings. In this case, NVIDIA appears cheaper, despite delivering significantly faster growth.

Which stock offers more dividend value? 

Now, both companies are in tech, so you can expect them to reinvest most of their income back into themselves. 

However, both NVIDIA and Apple pay dividends - just not at the same level as other dividend cornerstones like Coca-Cola (KO), of course, but at least long-term investors are still getting paid while they wait for the growth story to play out. 

Apple pays a forward annual dividend of $1.08, which translates to a yield of around 0.35%. The company has a 12% dividend payout ratio. 

Meanwhile, NVIDIA pays $1.00 per share annually, which translates to an annual yield of approximately 0.51% - higher than Apple’s. And even then, its dividend payout ratio is less than 1%, which leaves even more room for growth.

Speaking of which, Nvidia has doubled its dividend payouts in the last five years. Another point for Team Green.  

Wall Street’s take on Apple and NVIDIA

Now, let’s go over what Wall Street says about these two tech juggernauts. 

A consensus among 42 analysts rates Apple stock a “Moderate Buy,” while mean-to-high target prices suggest low-to-moderate potential upside over the next year. 

Meanwhile, Wall Street has higher conviction on NVIDIA stock, with 49 analysts rating it a “Strong Buy” and a high target price that's more than double the stock's current trading price - a surefire sign of strong optimism.

Final thoughts

Apple and NVIDIA are two of the most closely watched companies in technology, with both continuing to capture investors’ attention. But if there’s only one stock to buy, I’d give it to NVIDIA - not only because it has an edge in financials or is cheaper, but because it has a bigger opportunity for growth as the pillar of the AI boom. 


On the date of publication, Rick Orford did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 210.96 +8.18 +4.03%
Nvidia Corp
AAPL 315.32 -0.90 -0.28%
Apple Inc
KO 83.49 +0.86 +1.04%
Coca-Cola Company

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