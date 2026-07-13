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Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock
Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock

San Jose, California-based Western Digital Corporation (WDC) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions based on hard disk drive (HDD) technology in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $200.8 billion and offers internal HDDs, data center drives, data center platforms, external drives, portable drives, NAS for home and office, and accessories. 

WDC is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.22 on a diluted basis, up 113.3% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.60, up 111.9% from $4.53 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 87.7% year over year (YoY) to $18.02 in fiscal 2027. 

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WDC stock has surged 726.3% over the past 52 weeks, easily outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.8% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK43% rise during the same time frame.  

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On July 9, WDC stock rose 5% following a recent sell-off, driven by easing of China's restrictions on advanced Nvidia AI chip imports, which led to a rebound in semiconductor stocks. As China, a mega hub for AI development, increases imports of AI chips, demand for high-performance storage, which is crucial for LLM development, is also expected to grow, leading to increased investor confidence in WDC stock. 

Analysts are highly bullish about WDC, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold.” WDC’s average analyst price target of $620.61 offers a 14.6% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,547.33 -28.06 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 183.61 -2.17 -1.17%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
WDC 556.87 -25.72 -4.41%
Western Digital Corp

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