Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

San Jose, California-based Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions based on hard disk drive (HDD) technology in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $200.8 billion and offers internal HDDs, data center drives, data center platforms, external drives, portable drives, NAS for home and office, and accessories.

WDC is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.22 on a diluted basis, up 113.3% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.60, up 111.9% from $4.53 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 87.7% year over year (YoY) to $18.02 in fiscal 2027.

WDC stock has surged 726.3% over the past 52 weeks , easily outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.8% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 43% rise during the same time frame.

On July 9, WDC stock rose 5% following a recent sell-off, driven by easing of China's restrictions on advanced Nvidia AI chip imports, which led to a rebound in semiconductor stocks. As China, a mega hub for AI development, increases imports of AI chips, demand for high-performance storage, which is crucial for LLM development, is also expected to grow, leading to increased investor confidence in WDC stock.