Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,154.52 -0.35 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 414.14 -0.07 -0.02%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,897.01 -79.62 -0.23%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 338.99 -0.81 -0.24%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,088.71 -3.08 -0.02%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 318.71 -0.15 -0.05%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
WAL 40.35 +7.84 +24.12%
Western Alliance Bancorp
FRC 14.14 +1.56 +12.40%
First Republic Bank
ZION 32.72 +2.26 +7.42%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 47.09 +2.45 +5.49%
Comerica Inc
MTB 129.61 +3.88 +3.09%
M&T Bank Corp
TFC 34.79 +0.94 +2.78%
Truist Financial Corp
FITB 28.02 +0.85 +3.13%
Fifth Third Bancorp
LNC 21.96 +0.57 +2.66%
Lincoln National Corp
KEY 12.38 +0.29 +2.40%
Keycorp
RF 19.22 +0.52 +2.78%
Regions Financial Corp
ISRG 298.57 +29.29 +10.88%
Intuitive Surg Inc
ABT 112.29 +8.14 +7.82%
Abbott Laboratories
UAL 46.27 +3.23 +7.50%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
TRV 182.57 +10.57 +6.15%
The Travelers Companies Inc
NDAQ 57.36 +1.75 +3.15%
Nasdaq Inc
CDW 165.12 -25.17 -13.23%
CDW Corp
ELV 457.33 -25.75 -5.33%
Elevance Health Inc
MOH 277.47 -13.25 -4.56%
Molina Healthcare Inc
HUM 492.90 -19.78 -3.86%
Humana Inc
UNH 486.20 -18.28 -3.62%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
CNC 66.78 -2.15 -3.12%
Centene Corp
NFLX 323.12 -10.58 -3.17%
Netflix Inc
ASML 623.60 -19.73 -3.07%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
MU 60.65 -1.28 -2.07%
Micron Technology
KLAC 361.26 -9.95 -2.68%
K L A-Tencor Corp
MRVL 41.03 -1.21 -2.86%
Marvell Technology Inc
ON 76.92 -2.29 -2.89%
On Semiconductor
INTC 31.15 -0.68 -2.14%
Intel Corp
TXN 177.08 -3.24 -1.80%
Texas Instruments
NXPI 172.79 -2.99 -1.70%
Nxp Semiconductors
GFS 63.98 -1.14 -1.75%
Globalfoundries Inc
MCHP 79.38 -1.39 -1.72%
Microchip Technology
TSLA 180.59 -3.72 -2.02%
Tesla Inc
RIVN 12.82 -0.61 -4.54%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
LCID 7.62 -0.21 -2.68%
Lucid Group Inc
ZNM23 114-095 +0-035 +0.10%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Food, Bev & Cannabis - thanh-serious-xtxeXKdwgI0-unsplash 1
Ron DeSantis Thinks You Shouldn’t Drink Bud Light. Does that make BUD a Sell?
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Netflix open on Tablet 2
Netflix Puts Are Attracting Short Sellers Ahead of Its Earnings Out Today
Bull & Bear - bull-bear-stock-market-business-1885566 3
Unusual Options Volume for Six Flags (SIX) Presents an Enticing But Risky Trade
Natural Gas - Natural Gas Close up Burner 4
Natural Gas- The Injection Season Begins
Options - shutterstock_586707527 5
Bear Put Spread Screener Results for April 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot