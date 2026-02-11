Stocks Slide as Robust Jobs Data Signals Fewer Fed Rate Cuts

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.35%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.34%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -0.82%. March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are down -0.20%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are down -0.35%.

Stock indexes are sliding today after nonfarm payrolls increased more than expected last month by the most in 13 months, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined, signaling a stable labor market. On the negative side, the strength of the Jan payroll report pushed bond yields higher and dampened expectations for additional Fed interest rate cuts. The 10-year T-note yield is up +4 bp to 4.18%, and the chance of a Fed rate cut at next month’s FOMC meeting fell to 6% from 23% before today’s payroll report.

Corporate earnings results are mixed for stocks. Vertiv Holdings is up more than +23% after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 EPS with bullish forward guidance. Also, Cloudflare is up more than +10% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings and giving a bullish revenue forecast. Conversely, Mattel is down more than -27% after forecasting weaker-than-expected 2026 adjusted EPS. Also, Robinhood is down more than -9% after forecasting weaker-than-expected Q1 EPS.

US MBA mortgage applications fell -0.3% in the week ended February 6, with the purchase mortgage sub-index down -2.4% and the refinancing mortgage sub-index up +1.2%. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was unchanged from the prior week at 6.21%.

US Jan nonfarm payrolls rose +130,000, stronger than expectations of +65,000 and the most in 13 months. The Jan unemployment rate unexpectedly fell -0.1 to 4.3%, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of no change at 4.4%.

US Jan average hourly earnings rose +3.7% y/y, right on expectations.

The markets this week will focus on corporate earnings results and economic news. On Thursday, initial weekly unemployment claims are expected to fall by -7,000 to 224,000. Also, Jan existing home sales are expected to decline by -4.3% m/m to 4.16 million. On Friday, Jan CPI is expected to be up +2.5% y/y, and Jan core CPI is expected to be up +2.5% y/y.

Q4 earnings season is in full swing, as more than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings results. Earnings have been a positive factor for stocks, with 78% of the 319 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting a 6% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

Overseas stock markets are higher today. The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.32%. China’s Shanghai Composite climbed to a 1.5-week high and closed up +0.09%. Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 did not trade as markets in Japan were closed today for the National Foundation Day holiday.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) today are down by -11 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is up +4.2 bp to 4.184%. Mar T-notes fell from a 5-week high today, and the 10-year T-note yield rose from a 6-week low of 4.117%. T-notes erased early gains today and retreated on the stronger-than-expected US Jan payroll report, which is hawkish for Fed policy. Also, strength in stocks today has curbed safe-haven demand for T-notes. In addition, supply pressures are bearish for T-notes as the Treasury will auction $42 billion of 10-year T-notes later today.

European government bond yields are mixed today. The 10-year German bund yield rebounded from a 2-month low of 2.791% and is up +0.6 bp to 2.815%. The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -0.6 bp to 4.500%.

Swaps are discounting a 2% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

US Stock Movers

Strength in chip makers and AI-infrastructure stocks is supportive for the broader market. Micron Technology (MU) is up more than +6% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100. Also, Lam Research (LRCX) is up more than +4%, and Western Digital (WDC), KLA Corp (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), Microchip Technology (MCHP), and Intel (INTC) are up more than +3%. In addition, ASML Holding NV (ASML), NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), ARM Holdings Plc (ARM), Analog Devices (ADI), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are up more than +2%.

Teradata (TDC) is up more than +39% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of 74 cents, better than the consensus of 56 cents, and forecasting full-year adjusted EPS of $2.55 to $2.65, stronger than the consensus of $2.50.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) is up more than +23% after forecasting full-year net sales of $13.25 billion to $13.75 billion, well above the consensus of $12.43 billion.

Beta Technologies (BETA) is up more than +16% after Amazon.com disclosed a 5.1% stake in the company.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is up more than +15% after forecasting Q1 revenue of $158 million to $172 million, well above the consensus of $148.1 million.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) is up more than +12% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after forecasting a full-year Ebitda margin of 18% to 19%, the midpoint above the consensus of 18.1%.

Cloudflare (NET) is up more than +10% after reporting Q4 revenue of $614.5 million, better than the consensus of $591.4 million, and forecasting full-year revenue of $2.79 billion to $2,80 billion, above the consensus of $2.74 billion.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) is up more than +10% after reporting Q4 net revenue of $1.83 billion, above the consensus of $1.80 billion.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is up more than +4% after reporting a successful unfolding of its next-generation BlueBird 6 satellite.

Mattel (MAT) is down more than -27% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of 39 cents, weaker than the consensus of 54 cents, and forecasting full-year adjusted EPS of $1.18 to $1.30, well below the consensus of $1.76.

Rapid7 Inc (RPD) is down more than -23% after forecasting full-year revenue of $835 million to $843 million, weaker than the consensus of $869.8 million.

Lyft (LYFT) is down more than -13% after reporting Q4 rides of 243.5 million, well below the consensus of 255.87 million.

Moderna (MRNA) is down more than -10% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after US regulators refused to review the company’s mRNA flu vaccine.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is down more than -9% after reporting Q4 net revenue of $1.28 billion, below the consensus of $1.35 billion.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) is down more than -3% after saying it will pause its planned separation as new CEO Cahillane works to improve results.

