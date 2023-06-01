Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,875.24 +67.14 +1.76%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 385.58 +6.20 +1.63%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,519.29 +589.21 +1.79%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 334.66 +5.44 +1.65%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,948.82 +207.60 +1.93%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 266.46 +4.88 +1.87%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
COST 479.87 +29.68 +6.59%
Costco Wholesale
VLO 126.94 +0.35 +0.28%
Valero Energy Corp
FANG 137.10 +3.06 +2.28%
Diamondback Energy
HAL 40.08 +1.13 +2.90%
Halliburton Company
MRO 26.50 +0.63 +2.44%
Marathon Oil Corp
PSX 104.94 +1.92 +1.86%
Phillips 66
BKR 29.74 +0.94 +3.26%
Baker Hughes Company
OXY 64.01 +1.79 +2.88%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
MPC 117.35 +1.62 +1.40%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
COP 118.57 +1.80 +1.54%
Conocophillips
SLB 53.93 +1.26 +2.39%
Schlumberger N.V.
J 127.98 +4.37 +3.54%
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
TAP 50.84 +1.26 +2.54%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
LULU 327.64 +1.71 +0.52%
Lululemon Athletica
TSLA 111.92 +1.58 +1.43%
Tesla Inc
BAX 49.75 -2.82 -5.36%
Baxter International Inc
DHR 247.20 -8.03 -3.15%
Danaher Corp
ZNH23 114-025 +1-020 +0.94%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.125 -0.917 -0.87%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06190 +0.00973 +0.92%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 132.238 -1.166 -0.87%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,867.8 +27.2 +1.48%
Gold
SIH23 23.965 +0.541 +2.31%
Silver

