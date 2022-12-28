Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,783.22 -46.03 -1.20%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 376.66 -4.74 -1.24%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,875.71 -365.85 -1.10%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 328.57 -3.80 -1.14%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,679.34 -143.17 -1.32%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 260.10 -3.48 -1.32%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
^BTCUSD 16,566.66 +46.04 +0.28%
Bitcoin - USD
NEM 47.37 -1.38 -2.83%
Newmont Mining Corp
AAPL 126.04 -3.99 -3.07%
Apple Inc
NFLX 276.88 -7.29 -2.57%
Netflix Inc
GOOGL 86.02 -1.37 -1.57%
Alphabet Cl A
AMZN 81.82 -1.22 -1.47%
Amazon.com Inc
QCOM 106.97 -2.49 -2.27%
Qualcomm Inc
MRVL 35.38 -0.67 -1.86%
Marvell Technology Inc
INTC 25.54 -0.40 -1.54%
Intel Corp
AVGO 544.89 -8.65 -1.56%
Broadcom Ltd
MU 49.12 -0.90 -1.80%
Micron Technology
MCHP 67.87 -1.16 -1.68%
Microchip Technology
TXN 161.19 -2.59 -1.58%
Texas Instruments
AMAT 94.22 -1.11 -1.17%
Applied Materials
NXPI 151.70 -2.08 -1.35%
Nxp Semiconductors
LUV 32.19 -1.75 -5.16%
Southwest Airlines Company
JD 56.15 -2.65 -4.51%
Jd.com Inc ADR
PDD 81.42 -3.78 -4.44%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BIDU 111.60 -4.88 -4.19%
Baidu Inc ADR
BABA 87.20 -2.66 -2.96%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NTES 71.67 -1.47 -2.01%
Netease Inc ADR
TSLA 112.71 +3.61 +3.31%
Tesla Inc
ZNH23 112-095 +0-035 +0.10%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Amazon Box Delivery 1
Amazon Shows Large Unusual Options Bullish Activity with Calls
Travel & Leisure - owen-lystrup-Ptiuk03U318-unsplash 2
Unusual Options Activity Points to Turbulence for Southwest Airlines (LUV)
Wall Street - NY Stock Exchange -mHdATQY9fIU-unsplash 3
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mixed As Investors Assess China Reopening
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 4
Markets Today: Stocks Slightly Higher as Tesla Rebounds and Bond Yields Fall
Cattle & Beef - Marbled cut of beef 5
Boxed Beef and Beyond Meat: A Dickens of a Tale
