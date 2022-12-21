Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,884.58 +62.96 +1.65%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 386.39 +5.85 +1.54%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,393.39 +543.65 +1.65%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 333.67 +5.29 +1.61%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,266.18 +193.76 +1.75%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 273.97 +4.43 +1.64%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NKE 116.72 +13.51 +13.09%
Nike Inc
AVGO 559.42 +15.40 +2.83%
Broadcom Ltd
AMD 67.52 +2.47 +3.80%
Adv Micro Devices
NVDA 165.71 +4.86 +3.02%
Nvidia Corp
QCOM 114.57 +2.47 +2.20%
Qualcomm Inc
INTC 26.78 +0.34 +1.29%
Intel Corp
AMAT 105.57 +2.07 +2.00%
Applied Materials
ASML 581.48 +18.32 +3.25%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
LRCX 447.22 +9.86 +2.25%
Lam Research Corp
CCL 8.59 +0.49 +6.05%
Carnival Corp
RCL 52.14 +1.26 +2.48%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
NCLH 13.86 +0.27 +1.99%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
ETSY 133.86 +6.76 +5.32%
Etsy Inc
EL 244.15 +6.51 +2.74%
Estee Lauder Companies
FDX 172.13 +7.78 +4.73%
Fedex Corp
TSLA 139.35 +1.55 +1.12%
Tesla Inc
SIX 23.38 +2.46 +11.76%
Six Flags Entertainment Corp
HST 16.09 -0.82 -4.85%
Host Marriott Financial Trust
HLT 127.20 -2.29 -1.77%
Hilton Inc
MAR 149.27 -1.14 -0.76%
Marriot Int Cl A
RAD 3.71 -0.70 -15.87%
Rite Aid Corp
WBA 38.74 -0.79 -2.00%
Walgreens Boots Alliance
CVS 94.14 -0.86 -0.91%
CVS Corp
RRGB 6.15 -0.48 -7.24%
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
EAT 32.68 +0.06 +0.18%
Brinker International
ZNH23 113-220 +0-050 +0.14%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.130 +0.165 +0.16%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06167 -0.00062 -0.06%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 132.191 +0.491 +0.37%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,826.4 +1.0 +0.05%
Gold
SIH23 24.265 -0.006 -0.02%
Silver

