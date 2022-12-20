Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,821.62
|+3.96
|+0.10%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|380.54
|+0.52
|+0.14%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,849.74
|+92.20
|+0.28%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|328.38
|+1.00
|+0.31%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,072.42
|-12.17
|-0.11%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|269.54
|-0.21
|-0.08%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|SLB
|51.76
|+1.93
|+3.87%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|HAL
|37.42
|+1.36
|+3.77%
|Halliburton Company
|BKR
|28.92
|+0.66
|+2.34%
|Baker Hughes A Ge Co. Cl A
|COP
|112.65
|+2.21
|+2.00%
|Conocophillips
|PSX
|102.64
|+2.03
|+2.02%
|Phillips 66
|CVX
|172.67
|+2.79
|+1.64%
|Chevron Corp
|HES
|136.01
|+2.38
|+1.78%
|Hess Corp
|MPC
|113.01
|+1.94
|+1.75%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|VLO
|121.88
|+2.17
|+1.81%
|Valero Energy Corp
|XOM
|106.69
|+1.52
|+1.45%
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|MRNA
|201.16
|+11.27
|+5.94%
|Moderna Inc
|TTD
|46.59
|+2.46
|+5.57%
|Trade Desk Inc
|ADBE
|338.22
|+9.46
|+2.88%
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ACGL
|62.24
|+1.70
|+2.81%
|Arch Capital Grp Ltd
|TSLA
|137.80
|-12.07
|-8.05%
|Tesla Inc
|FDS
|397.28
|-22.62
|-5.39%
|Factset Research Systems Inc
|CTLT
|44.36
|+0.48
|+1.09%
|Catalent Inc
|GILD
|84.77
|-1.65
|-1.91%
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|NSC
|242.92
|-4.08
|-1.65%
|Norfolk Southern Corp
|ZNH23
|113-170s
|-0-195
|-0.53%
|10-Year T-Note