Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Unlimited Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,935.62 -63.22 -1.58%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 392.94 -6.65 -1.66%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,558.65 -388.45 -1.14%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 335.60 -4.43 -1.30%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,556.22 -230.58 -1.96%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 281.66 -5.98 -2.08%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
AMD 70.77 -2.85 -3.87%
Adv Micro Devices
NVDA 160.18 -5.92 -3.56%
Nvidia Corp
QCOM 120.51 -2.79 -2.26%
Qualcomm Inc
MRVL 41.49 -1.48 -3.44%
Marvell Technology Inc
ALGN 185.92 -1.99 -1.06%
Align Technology
LRCX 444.13 -8.47 -1.87%
Lam Research Corp
NRG 34.12 -6.72 -16.45%
NRG Energy
META 114.75 -7.68 -6.27%
Meta Platforms Inc
TSLA 177.96 -4.49 -2.46%
Tesla Inc
EW 72.53 -1.32 -1.79%
Edwards Lifesciences Corp
KMB 135.55 -1.62 -1.18%
Kimberly-Clark Corp
TXT 73.78 +3.88 +5.55%
Textron Inc
GE 84.94 +0.28 +0.33%
General Electric Company
AA 48.28 +1.76 +3.78%
Alcoa Corp
LMT 483.60 -7.07 -1.44%
Lockheed Martin Corp
BABA 91.56 +1.04 +1.15%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
ZNH23 114-015 +0-060 +0.16%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 105.489 +0.200 +0.19%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.04724 -0.00185 -0.18%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 136.904 +0.119 +0.09%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,783.0 +1.7 +0.10%
Gold
SIH23 22.335 -0.082 -0.37%
Silver

Most Popular News

People and teaching - man in suit thumbs up 1
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For December 5 - 9
Buy, Sell - iStock-1331349508 2
Unusual Stock Options Volume Points to a Big Move for Church & Dwight (CHD)
Oil - Floating Oil Rig in Ocean 3
Exxon Stock Looks Attractive to Value Investors With Short Option Income Plays
Corn - Corn Multiple Ears 4
EPA Proposals Would Bring Major Changes to the U.S. Biofuel Efforts
Gold - gold bullion stacked 5
Gold Fell from the Highs- Interest Rates and the U.S. Dollar Reveal the Precious Metal’s Strength
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CT
Reserve Your Spot