Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,946.56 -12.23 -0.31%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 394.24 -1.21 -0.31%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,546.32 -7.51 -0.02%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.10 +0.03 +0.01%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,676.86 -22.23 -0.19%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 284.81 -0.63 -0.22%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
TEAM 121.69 -7.58 -5.86%
Atlassian Corp
DOCU 47.44 -2.11 -4.26%
Docusign Inc
NFLX 295.28 -10.74 -3.51%
Netflix Inc
ALGN 194.96 -6.43 -3.19%
Align Technology
SPLK 78.25 -2.94 -3.62%
Splunk Inc
ILMN 224.68 -7.11 -3.07%
Illumina Inc
CRWD 139.23 -4.42 -3.08%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
AMZN 94.85 -2.27 -2.34%
Amazon.com Inc
TSLA 183.17 -3.75 -2.01%
Tesla Inc
INTU 381.88 -11.78 -2.99%
Intuit Inc
OKTA 49.07 -1.35 -2.68%
Okta Inc Cl A
NCLH 16.40 -1.19 -6.77%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
RCL 57.81 -2.33 -3.87%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
CCL 9.51 -0.12 -1.25%
Carnival Corp
PHM 42.84 -0.86 -1.97%
Pultegroup
TOL 45.27 -0.67 -1.46%
Toll Brothers Inc
LEN 85.09 -1.36 -1.57%
Lennar Corp
DHI 81.59 -1.53 -1.84%
D.R. Horton
CRM 149.69 -5.43 -3.50%
Salesforce Inc
AAP 148.31 -7.93 -5.08%
Advance Auto Parts Inc
PFG 89.81 -3.10 -3.34%
Principal Financial Group Inc
BBWI 38.97 +7.64 +24.39%
Bath & Body Works Inc
CSCO 46.59 +2.20 +4.96%
Cisco Systems Inc
M 22.67 +2.96 +15.02%
Macy's Inc
HAS 58.42 +2.45 +4.38%
Hasbro Inc
CPRT 64.14 +2.10 +3.38%
Copart Inc
ZNZ22 112-200s -0-185 -0.51%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Tesla Charging Station Plugged In 1
Unusual Activity in Tesla Put Options Signals Bullish Institutional Investors
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Windows Tablet and Phone on Work desk 2
Pinterest (PINS) Attracts Short-Term Traders But the Wider Outlook is Questionable
Oil - iStock-1342092330 3
Crude Oil- Sitting and Waiting
Healthcare - iStock-1346675584 4
2 Covered Call Ideas on Pfizer Stock
Charts, tickers, traders - Technical Analysis with Magnifying Glass 5
This Week's Corn Sales Foretold
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CT
Reserve Your Spot