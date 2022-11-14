Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,957.25 -35.68 -0.89%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 395.12 -3.39 -0.85%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,536.70 -211.16 -0.63%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 335.77 -2.02 -0.60%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,700.94 -116.07 -0.98%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 285.44 -2.52 -0.88%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
DDOG 78.12 -4.23 -5.14%
Datadog Inc Cl A
OKTA 51.41 -2.94 -5.41%
Okta Inc Cl A
LRCX 480.70 -20.12 -4.02%
Lam Research Corp
ALGN 210.33 -8.65 -3.95%
Align Technology
ILMN 234.57 -8.17 -3.37%
Illumina Inc
MSFT 241.55 -5.56 -2.25%
Microsoft Corp
TSLA 190.95 -5.02 -2.56%
Tesla Inc
ADSK 223.31 -5.49 -2.40%
Autodesk Inc
INTU 397.66 -10.38 -2.54%
Intuit Inc
ADI 161.26 -2.80 -1.71%
Analog Devices
MU 61.78 -0.74 -1.18%
Micron Technology
BBWI 33.06 -2.94 -8.17%
Bath & Body Works Inc
WMT 138.39 -4.19 -2.94%
Walmart Inc
AMZN 98.49 -2.30 -2.28%
Amazon.com Inc
EL 220.67 -7.55 -3.31%
Estee Lauder Companies
RL 101.34 -3.04 -2.91%
Ralph Lauren Corp
LULU 352.74 -6.96 -1.93%
Lululemon Athletica
ROST 94.63 -1.54 -1.60%
Ross Stores Inc
HAS 57.16 -6.25 -9.86%
Hasbro Inc
XRAY 30.35 -1.70 -5.30%
Dentsply Sirona Inc
MRNA 179.03 +7.83 +4.57%
Moderna Inc
MRK 100.35 +2.39 +2.44%
Merck & Company
BIIB 299.06 +9.61 +3.32%
Biogen Inc
NFLX 299.27 +9.14 +3.15%
Netflix Inc
JD 50.85 +1.92 +3.92%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 91.45 +1.99 +2.22%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 65.24 +0.48 +0.74%
Netease Inc ADR
ZNZ22 112-040 unch unch
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Spotify Logo Dark Background 1
Spotify Stock Spiked 9.9% Yesterday, But Its Call Options Still Look Cheap
Options - shutterstock_170780711 2
These 2 All-Cap Winners From the Past Week Had Unusual Options Activity
Bull & Bear - iStock-1015828796 3
Bull Call Spread Screener Results For November 11th
Farming - Farming dean-ricciardi-nhxwCaR-17M-unsplash 4
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching This Week in the Grain Markets
Crypto - Crypto - executium--EyabHDAgbE-unsplash 5
Here’s Why Investors Should Wait Until Bitcoin Drops to $10,000 Before Buying
