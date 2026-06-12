Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks See Support from Hopes for a Near-term US-Iran Peace Agreement

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) is up +0.58%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.91%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.64%.  June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are up +0.70%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are up +0.79%. 

Stocks are seeing support again today as reports circulate that an interim US-Iran peace agreement could be signed as early as this weekend, ending the military hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and ending the US blockade on Iran and its oil exports.  Negotiations would then begin on the more intractable issues, such as sanctions against Iran, the release of $24 billion of frozen Iranian assets, and the resolution of Iranian nuclear issues.  However, Iran said its leaders still need to make a final decision on the proposed interim peace deal.

Stocks surged on Thursday after President Trump said he canceled planned military strikes against Iran, citing "discussions" with Iranian leadership.  He added that a "time and place of the signing" of a negotiated end to the war would "be announced shortly," and the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz "will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalized." 

WTI crude oil prices (CLN26) are down more than -3% today on hopes for a near-term US-Iran agreement and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In positive news for stocks, the University of Michigan’s June US Consumer Sentiment Index rose +4.1 to 48.9, which was stronger than expectations for a rise to 46.0.  Also, the University of Michigan’s June 1-year inflation expectations rate eased to +4.6% from +4.8% in May, and was weaker than expectations of +4.9%.  The June 5-10 year inflation expectations rate eased to +3.4% from +3.9% in May, weaker than expectations of +3.8%.

The markets are discounting a zero percent chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

Overseas stock markets are higher today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +1.9%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed up +1.12%.  Japan’s Nikkei-225 Stock Average closed up +2.81%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are down -3 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is up +1.6 bp at 4.477%.  T-notes are seeing weakness today as the 10-year inflation expectations rate is up +0.1 bp at 2.306%, despite today’s drop in oil prices.  The T-note market remains worried about inflation pressures, which are likely to remain sticky even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens.  The T-note market has some carry-over weakness from Thursday, when demand was lackluster for the Treasury’s 30-year bond auction.

European government bond yields are trading lower.  The 10-year German bund yield is down -3.3 bp at 2.999%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -6.6 bp at 4.839%.

On Thursday, the ECB, as expected, raised the deposit facility rate by +25 bp to 2.25% from 2.00% and said, "The outlook remains uncertain, with upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth." Swaps are discounting a 37% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 23.

US Stock Movers

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SPCX), doing business as SpaceX, started trading today near $160 per share, up nearly +20% from Thursday’s IPO of $135.  The IPO was more than four times oversubscribed, indicating strong demand for the stock.  A strong showing by SpaceX today would be positive for investor sentiment and could help the upcoming IPOs for AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI.

Space-linked stocks are trading lower despite the favorable SpaceX debut, with EchoStar (SATS) down more than -9%, and Rocket Lab (RKLB) down more than -7%. 

Chip stocks recovered from early losses and are trading mostly higher.  The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up +2.25% today, adding to Thursday’s sharp rally of +8.39%.  Thursday’s rally was sparked by signs that AI spending is continuing after Oracle reported quarterly capital expenditures that were higher than expected, driven by increased data center spending.  Chip leaders today include Arm Holdings (ARM)with a gain of more than +10%, and gains of more than +5% in Qualcomm (QCOM), AMD (AMD), and Intel (INTC). 

Adobe (ADBE) is down more than -7% after CFO Dan Durn said he would leave the company on June 15, following news earlier this year that Adobe’s CEO would resign.  The Adobe news put continued downward pressure on software stocks, which were undercut on Thursday by negative earnings news from Oracle (ORCL).  Autodesk (ADSK) is down more than -3% and Intuit (INTU) is down by more than -2%.

Airline stocks are seeing continued support after oil prices today moved lower, adding to Thursday’s decline.  United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are all up more than +3%.

Energy stocks and service providers are trading higher with today’s continued sell-off in crude oil prices.  Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Valero (VLO), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) are all up more than +2%.

Astera Labs (ALAB), CoreWeave (CRWV), Nebius Group (NBIS), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Teradyn (TER) are seeing support today after Nasdaq announced on Thursday that those stocks will join the Nasdaq 100 Index, effective at the market open on June 22. Stocks leaving the Nasdaq 100 include Charter Communications (CHTR), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), Insmed (INSM), Verisk Analytics (VRSK), and Zscaler (ZS).

Travelers (TRV) is seeing downward pressure after Barclays cut its rating on the stock to underweight from equal-weight due to a downbeat outlook for profits in the property and casualty sector.

Earnings Reports(6/12/2026)

America's Car-Mart Inc/TX (CRMT), Atlantic International Corp (ATLN), Friedman Industries Inc (FRD), Liberty Live Holdings Inc (LLYVA), Pioneer Bancorp Inc/NY (PBFS), Richtech Robotics Inc (RR), Seneca Foods Corp (SENEB), Whitestone REIT (WSR).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TER 403.96 +22.56 +5.92%
Teradyne Inc
UAL 115.50 +2.89 +2.57%
United Airlines Holdings
MPC 264.20 +3.39 +1.30%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
SNDK 1,992.00 +110.49 +5.87%
Sandisk Corp
INTU 273.54 -3.37 -1.22%
Intuit Inc
RKLB 103.85 -10.93 -9.52%
Rocket Lab Corporation
$IUXX 29,657.29 +211.11 +0.72%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ZNU26 109-190 -0-025 -0.07%
10-Year T-Note
OXY 56.72 +1.25 +2.25%
Occidental Petroleum
CRWV 103.37 +7.63 +7.97%
Coreweave Inc Cl A
ALAB 374.50 +7.03 +1.91%
Astera Labs Inc
ESM26 7,438.00 +42.00 +0.57%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 212.63 +9.67 +4.76%
Qualcomm Inc
AMD 515.95 +27.50 +5.63%
Adv Micro Devices
VLO 259.72 +4.12 +1.61%
Valero Energy Corp
CTSH 51.93 +0.75 +1.47%
Cognizant Tech Sol
TRV 304.15 +0.25 +0.08%
The Travelers Companies
$DOWI 51,274.47 +425.72 +0.84%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 741.64 +3.88 +0.53%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 513.91 +4.55 +0.89%
Dow Industrials SPDR
INSM 97.96 +1.24 +1.28%
Insmed Inc
ADSK 197.52 -8.05 -3.92%
Autodesk Inc
$SPX 7,427.23 +32.93 +0.45%
S&P 500 Index
ORCL 181.60 -2.50 -1.36%
Oracle Corp
SATS 111.11 -17.02 -13.28%
Echostar Corp
AAL 14.95 +0.30 +2.05%
American Airlines Gp
LUV 45.47 +1.18 +2.66%
Southwest Airlines Company
NQM26 29,707.75 +243.00 +0.82%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 722.21 +5.09 +0.71%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
CLN26 84.52 -3.19 -3.64%
Crude Oil WTI
SPCX 169.75 +18.75 +12.42%
Space Exploration Technologies Corp
INTC 125.50 +8.54 +7.30%
Intel Corp
ADBE 202.63 -16.17 -7.39%
Adobe Systems Inc
ZS 129.40 +3.29 +2.61%
Zscaler Inc
NBIS 238.28 +16.04 +7.22%
Nebius Group N.V. Cl A
ARM 382.47 +40.24 +11.76%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
CHTR 143.39 +4.25 +3.05%
Charter Communications
VRSK 183.23 +1.23 +0.68%
Verisk Analytics Inc

Most Popular News

Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 1
Dear AST SpaceMobile Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 17
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Options Activity Points to Bullish Bets on MSFT, CSX, and SCHW
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 3
HOOD Stock Pops as Robinhood Plans to Enter the IPO Market as Underwriter
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Waymo Is Doubling Down on Self-Driving Car Ambitions. What That Means for GOOGL Stock.
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes, PPI Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.