Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks Mixed Awaiting Fresh Iran News

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.07%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.54%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -0.44%.  June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are down -0.07%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are down -0.47%.

Stock indexes are mixed today, with the Dow Jones Industrials posting a new record high and the Nasdaq 100 falling from a new all-time high.  The weakness in energy producers and cybersecurity stocks today is a drag on the overall market. 

Enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, lower oil prices, and easing bond yields are supportive for the broader equity market.  Crude oil prices are down by more than -3% amid optimism that oil flows from the Middle East will normalize soon, driven by a US-Iran peace deal.  The decline in crude prices has eased inflation expectations and lowered bond yields, with the 10-year T-note yield falling to a 1.5-week low of 4.45% today. 

US MBA mortgage applications fell -8.5% in the week ended May 22, with the purchase mortgage sub-index down -0.4% and the refinancing mortgage sub-index down -18.1%.  The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose +9 bp to a 9-month high of 6.65% from 6.56% in the prior week.

The US May Richmond Fed manufacturing survey of current conditions rose +10 to a 4.5-year high of 13.  stronger than expectations of 4.

Crude oil prices are down more than -3% today at a 5-week low after Iranian state television said it obtained an unofficial draft of the US-Iran memorandum, which said US military forces would lift the naval blockade of Iran while Iran would allow restored commercial transit shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.  Also, Secretary of State Rubio said today that "an interim agreement is only a couple of days away." 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a recently released monthly report that global oil inventories declined at a rate of about 4 million bpd in March and April, and the market will remain “severely undersupplied” until October even if the conflict ends next month.  Goldman Sachs estimates that the current disruption has drawn down nearly 500 million bbl from global crude stockpiles, with the drawdown potentially reaching 1 billion bbl by June.

The markets are discounting a 2% chance of a -25 bp FOMC rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

Earnings season is winding down, and earnings reports have been supportive of stocks.  As of today, 83% of the 475 S&P 500 companies that reported Q1 earnings have beaten estimates.  Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to climb +12% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.  Stripping out the technology sector, Q1 earnings are projected to increase around +3%, the weakest in two years.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is down by -0.05%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed down -1.25%.  Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rallied to a new record high and closed up +0.01%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM6) today are up by +3 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -1.0 bp to 4.475%.  June T-note prices climbed to a 1.5-week high today, and the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 1.5-week low of 4.445%.  Today’s -4% decline in WTI crude oil prices reduced inflation expectations and is bullish for T-note prices.  Supply pressures are limiting gains in T-notes, as the Treasury will auction $28 billion of 2-year floating-rate notes and $70 billion of 5-year T-notes later today.

European government bond yields today are mixed.  The 10-year German Bund yield is up +0.9 bp to 2.988%. The 10-year UK gilt yield fell to a 5-week low of 4.804% and is down -2.9 bp to 4.846%.

Eurozone Apr new car registrations rose +5.1% y/y to 972,000 units.

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said, "The likeliest outcome is an ECB interest rate hike in June" as the conflict in the Middle East and subsequent rise in energy prices are proving to be more prolonged.

German economic advisers to Chancellor Merz cut their 2026 German GDP forecast to 0.5% from a November estimate of 0.9%.

Swaps are discounting a 95% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on June 11.

US Stock Movers

Airlines and cruise line operators are moving higher today as WTI crude oil prices fell more than -3% to a 5-week low, reducing fuel costs and bolstering profitability prospects.  United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) are up more than +6%, and Delta Air Lines (DAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK),  Carnival (CCL), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) are up more than +4%.  Also, Southwest Airlines (LUV) is up more than +3%, and American Airlines Group (AAL) is up more than 2%. 

Energy producers and energy service providers are falling today with WTI crude oil prices down more than -3% to a 5-week low.  Baker Hughes (BKR) is down more than -5%, and Halliburton (HAL) and SLB Ltd (SLB) are down more than -3%.  Also, Devon Energy (DVN), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), APA Corp (APA), and Valero Energy (VLO) are down more than -1%. 

Zscaler (ZS) is down more than -30% to lead cybersecurity stocks lower and losers in the Nasdaq 100 after forecasting Q4 revenue of $875 million to $878 million, below the consensus of $879.1 million.  Also, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Cloudflare (NET), Fortinet (FTNT), and Okta (OKTA) are down more than -3%.

Dycom Industries (DY) is up more than +29% after reporting Q1 contract revenue of $1.96 billion, well above the consensus of $1.67 billion. 

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is up more than +12% after reporting Q1 net sales of $1.38 billion, better than the consensus of $1.36 billion.  

MGM Resorts International (MGM) is up more than +8% after JPMorgan Chase upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral with a price target of $46.

GXO Logistics (GXO) is up more than +4% after Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $65.

FedEx (FDX) is up more than +2% after JPMorgan Chase upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral with a price target of $460.

Verra Mobility (VRRM) is down more than -72% after cutting its full-year adjusted EPS estimate to $1.19-$1.25 from a prior estimate of $1.32-$1.38, weaker than the consensus of $1.36, and said Avis Budget had terminated its contract with the company.

PDD Holdings (PDD) is down more than -10% after reporting Q1 revenue of 106.23 billion yuan, well below the consensus of 108.6 billion yuan.

Boston Scientific (BSX) is down more than -9% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after CEO Mahoney mentioned potential near-term challenges in his presentation at an industry conference.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) is down more than 9% after Mubadala Investment said it is selling a block of 22 million GFS shares at $ 85.80 to $ 86.30 each.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is down more than -3% after reporting a Q1 gross margin of 32.6%, below the consensus of 33.4%.

Earnings Reports(5/27/2026)

Agilent Technologies Inc (A), Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI), Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS), Everpure Inc (P), HEICO Corp (HEI), HP Inc (HPQ), Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL), nCino Inc (NCNO), Nutanix Inc (NTNX), Salesforce Inc (CRM), Snowflake Inc (SNOW), Synopsys Inc (SNPS), U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALK 44.54 +0.75 +1.71%
Alaska Air Group
UAL 112.84 +6.92 +6.53%
United Airlines Holdings
CVX 182.97 -1.74 -0.94%
Chevron Corp
SLB 56.08 -1.90 -3.28%
Slb Limited
$IUXX 29,837.46 -163.86 -0.55%
Nasdaq 100 Index
BBWI 19.67 +1.94 +10.94%
Bath & Body Works Inc
ZNM26 109-285 +0-020 +0.06%
10-Year T-Note
PDD 86.27 -10.37 -10.73%
Pdd Holdings Inc
ESM26 7,517.50 -19.50 -0.26%
S&P 500 E-Mini
NCLH 17.83 +0.73 +4.27%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
DY 533.94 +113.47 +26.99%
Dycom Industries
GFS 79.50 -10.46 -11.63%
Globalfoundries Inc
VLO 239.72 -1.73 -0.72%
Valero Energy Corp
$DOWI 50,604.85 +143.17 +0.28%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
FDX 410.36 +10.36 +2.59%
Fedex Corp
SPY 749.11 -1.48 -0.20%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 506.64 +1.39 +0.28%
Dow Industrials SPDR
PANW 248.89 -7.86 -3.06%
Palo Alto Networks
VRRM 3.85 -9.23 -70.57%
Verra Mobility Corp
CRWD 644.12 -27.43 -4.08%
Crowdstrike Holdings
$SPX 7,507.29 -11.83 -0.16%
S&P 500 Index
BKR 63.30 -3.43 -5.14%
Baker Hughes Company
LUV 43.51 +1.23 +2.91%
Southwest Airlines Company
AAL 14.98 +0.13 +0.88%
American Airlines Gp
OKTA 89.49 -4.32 -4.61%
Okta Inc Cl A
NQM26 29,887.25 -186.25 -0.62%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
CCL 27.64 +0.93 +3.48%
Carnival Corporation Ltd
DKS 224.85 -8.28 -3.55%
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
DAL 82.57 +3.18 +4.01%
Delta Air Lines Inc
QQQ 726.78 -3.50 -0.48%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
HAL 39.62 -1.46 -3.55%
Halliburton Company
APA 37.15 -0.35 -0.93%
Apa Corp
MGM 42.62 +4.17 +10.85%
MGM Resorts International
FTNT 127.32 -6.64 -4.96%
Fortinet Inc
XOM 148.08 -1.73 -1.15%
Exxon Mobil Corp
ZS 126.83 -57.77 -31.29%
Zscaler Inc
RCL 275.02 +7.31 +2.73%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
NET 210.69 -6.85 -3.15%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A
DVN 44.81 -0.33 -0.73%
Devon Energy Corp
GXO 50.29 +2.36 +4.92%
Gxo Logistics Inc

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Sold 2 Key AI Stocks. He Bought Broadcom Instead.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Billionaire Dan Loeb Cashed Out of Microsoft Stock. Shares Are Down 14.2% YTD.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Higher as U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes Hold, PCE Inflation Data and Fed Speak Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock Is Down 34% from Its Highs. Don’t Miss This Chance to Buy the Dip.
Ford hood by Dan Dennis via Unsplash 5
Institutional Investors Love Ford Stock - Buying Huge, Unusual Volume of Long-Term Call Options
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.