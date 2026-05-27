Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2

Deviating from the bland quarterly earnings call, conferences and trade shows have emerged as glamorous events where companies, especially from the tech domain, can showcase their offerings. One such event — COMPUTEX 2026 — will be held in Taiwan on June 2.

COMPUTEX, one of the world's largest and most influential annual technology trade shows, will be held in Taipei from June 2 to June 5. Deeply focused on the physical supply chain, the conference brings together chipmakers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), systems integrators, and industrial buyers. In recent years, the trade show has become a primary stage for showcasing the hardware powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, from high-performance AI servers and GPU clusters to edge computing devices.

Unsurprisingly, the primary focus is on what Taiwan-born Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang will reveal at the event. However, Intel (INTC) has also maintained a presence at COMPUTEX for decades. A constant feature of the conference, Intel's past showings include its introduction of the “Ultrabook,” which brought a new paradigm in laptop design toward thinner, lighter and more efficient devices.

Intel and COMPUTEX: A Longstanding Relationship

Intel regularly uses COMPUTEX to unveil new generations of processors, Xeon server chips, and Arc graphics hardware. Over the past few years, though, the focus has shifted heavily toward AI. Intel has previously used the show to demonstrate the role of x86 architecture in powering AI from the “wafer to the workload,” spanning everything from AI PCs and edge devices to massive data-center infrastructure.

This year, with CPUs finding their prominence once again thanks to agentic AI, analysts are waiting to hear from Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Notably, GF Securities analyst Evan Lee and his team expect Tan to provide info on Wildcat Lake, the entry-level CPU fabricated on the Intel 18A process.

“Shipments to Chinese OEMs have started, with volume to ramp up in 3Q26 for other vendors. On the other hand, DIGITIMES reports that Nova Lake has begun ES with an expected launch in 2H26,” analysts noted. "Boasting up to 52 cores and 288MB Cache, with compute tiles built on TSMC’s N2P, Nova Lake could help its market share in desktops. In addition, the product roadmap is well supported by on-track 18A yield improvements."

Nova Lake is Intel's next desktop platform carrying the Core Ultra 400 branding. Pre-show reports have also pointed to Nova Lake desktop previews, Panther Lake handheld variants, and Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme silicon for gaming handhelds, though details remain light ahead of the keynote.

On the other hand, Intel's server lineup will include updates on Crescent Island, its dedicated inference accelerator, and Jaguar Shores, a rack-scale computing platform designed for AI data centers. Neither product has been formally launched, but both are expected to receive architectural details at Tan's keynote, with Crescent Island representing Intel's direct attempt to compete with Nvidia's inference-optimized products. Finally, Clearwater Forest, the 288-core Xeon server processor, rounds out the data center lineup and is built on Intel's 18A process node.

Q1 Showed Promise, But Valuations Remain Elevated

Intel made an impressive start to 2026, marked by a double beat on both revenue and earnings.

Total revenue climbed 7% from the prior year to reach $13.6 billion in the first quarter, with the Data Center and AI (DCAI) segment alongside the Foundry segment doing the heavy lifting. The DCAI business expanded 22% year-over-year (YOY) to $5.1 billion, while the Foundry segment delivered a solid 16% YOY gain, coming in at $5.4 billion. Intel's largest revenue contributor, the Client Computing Group, told a more subdued story, advancing just 1% YOY to $7.7 billion as supply constraints and a mature PC market kept a lid on momentum.

On the earnings front, non-GAAP EPS more than doubled to $0.29, clearing the consensus estimate by a substantial margin. That result also extended Intel's consecutive earnings beats to three quarters.

Looking ahead to Q2 2026, management guided for revenue in a range of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion alongside non-GAAP EPS of $0.20. Wall Street's current expectations sit at $14.39 billion in revenue and $0.21 per share on the earnings line.

Cash generation also improved in Q1, with net cash from operating activities rising to $1.1 billion from $813 million in the year-ago period. Intel closed Q1 2026 holding a cash balance of $17.7 billion, a figure that comfortably exceeds its short-term debt obligations of approximately $2 billion.

Valuation, however, remains a point of tension for the INTC stock investment case. Intel continues to trade at a premium relative to both its sector peers and its own five-year historical averages. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 189 times, forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.4 times, and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiple of 53.4 times sit well above corresponding sector medians. That gap leaves INTC stock dependent on continued execution to justify the premium that the market has assigned to it.

Valued at a market capitalization of $620.8 billion, INTC stock is up 226% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

What Do Analysts Think of Intel Stock?

Overall, analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Intel with a mean target price of $88.81, which has already been surpassed. The high target price of $150, however, indicates potential upside of about 25% from current levels. Out of 44 analysts covering INTC stock, nine have a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy” rating, 31 analysts have a “Hold” rating, one has a “Moderate Sell,” and two have a “Strong Sell” rating.