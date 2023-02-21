Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 400.52 -6.74 -1.65%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,248.42 -578.27 -1.71%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 332.72 -5.57 -1.65%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,123.68 -234.50 -1.90%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 295.43 -5.73 -1.90%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NDSN 214.37 -31.85 -12.94%
Nordson Corp
EXPD 105.23 -6.17 -5.54%
Expeditors Intl
HD 299.32 -18.63 -5.86%
Home Depot
GNRC 117.75 -9.02 -7.12%
Generac Holdings Inc
JD 46.73 -6.29 -11.86%
Jd.com Inc ADR
PDD 84.43 -8.99 -9.62%
Pdd Holdings Inc
BABA 94.98 -5.03 -5.03%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
BIDU 140.07 -1.64 -1.16%
Baidu Inc ADR
DOCU 58.40 -6.07 -9.42%
Docusign Inc
AN 146.19 -11.11 -7.06%
Autonation Inc
HUN 28.36 -2.30 -7.50%
Huntsman Corp
TAP 53.50 +1.48 +2.85%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
META 173.72 +0.84 +0.49%
Meta Platforms Inc
CPRT 69.15 +0.75 +1.10%
Copart Inc
GIS 80.63 +3.86 +5.03%
General Mills
SLB 54.03 +0.69 +1.29%
Schlumberger N.V.
VLO 132.01 +2.40 +1.85%
Valero Energy Corp
COP 105.80 +1.68 +1.61%
Conocophillips
DVN 54.03 +0.70 +1.31%
Devon Energy Corp
HAL 36.37 -0.13 -0.36%
Halliburton Company
MPC 123.85 +1.35 +1.10%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
ZNH23 111-090 -0-230 -0.64%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 103.862s unch unch
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06549 -0.00304 -0.28%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.885 +0.619 +0.46%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCJ23 1,842.7 -7.5 -0.41%
Gold
SIH23 21.875 +0.160 +0.74%
Silver

Most Popular News

Oil - Drilling for Oil in Sunset 1
Devon Energy Stock is Down 13%, But its 6.39% Yield Is Attracting Value Buyers
Options - shutterstock_452631799 2
Airbnb: 5 Unusually Active Put Options. Which to Sell?
Oil - Drilling for Oil in Sunset 3
Why Phillips 66 (PSX) Seems Like a No-Brainer
Wheat - Field of wheat at golden hour 4
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching This Week in the Grain Markets
People and teaching - Business Section of Newspaper -E7RLgUjjazc-unsplash 5
Bank Holiday Monday Followed By More Earnings Reports And Other Key Themes To Watch
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot