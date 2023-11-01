Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,938.38
|+19.13
|+0.49%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|392.57
|+1.99
|+0.51%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,780.90
|+76.80
|+0.23%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|337.90
|+0.67
|+0.20%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,285.59
|+79.81
|+0.71%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|274.95
|+2.12
|+0.78%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|AMZN
|93.66
|+3.79
|+4.22%
|Amazon.com Inc
|GOOGL
|90.38
|+1.96
|+2.22%
|Alphabet Cl A
|CRWD
|97.79
|+2.12
|+2.22%
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|DDOG
|68.31
|+1.54
|+2.31%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|MSFT
|233.38
|+4.53
|+1.98%
|Microsoft Corp
|MRVL
|37.58
|+0.57
|+1.54%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|GFS
|56.76
|+1.35
|+2.44%
|Globalfoundries Inc
|BIO
|454.40
|+21.48
|+4.96%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|CRL
|244.62
|+10.49
|+4.48%
|Charles River Laboratories Intl
|TMO
|574.82
|+6.79
|+1.20%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|DHR
|270.21
|+3.32
|+1.24%
|Danaher Corp
|LH
|248.30
|+3.01
|+1.23%
|Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
|TEAM
|143.12
|+10.96
|+8.29%
|Atlassian Corp
|EXPE
|98.36
|+3.72
|+3.93%
|Expedia Group Inc
|ADSK
|198.18
|+4.75
|+2.46%
|Autodesk Inc
|ILMN
|201.20
|+6.75
|+3.47%
|Illumina Inc
|TFX
|244.55
|-14.93
|-5.75%
|Teleflex Inc
|ISRG
|258.94
|-12.42
|-4.58%
|Intuitive Surg Inc
|DXM
|0.10
|-0.02
|-16.67%
|Dex Media Inc
|SYK
|257.65
|-6.16
|-2.34%
|Stryker Corp
|LEVI
|16.67
|-0.43
|-2.51%
|Levi Strauss & Company Cl A
|VZ
|41.31
|-0.64
|-1.53%
|Verizon Communications Inc
|CRM
|146.89
|-0.55
|-0.37%
|Salesforce Inc
|ZNH23
|114-105
|+0-105
|+0.29%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|103.299
|+0.063
|+0.06%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.07511
|+0.00174
|+0.16%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|132.458
|+0.215
|+0.16%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,872.1
|-4.4
|-0.23%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.355
|-0.310
|-1.31%
|Silver
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mostly Lower As Hawkish Fed Remarks Weigh On Sentiment, Powell Speech In Focus