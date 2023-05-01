Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|379.38
|-4.38
|-1.14%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,930.08
|-339.69
|-1.02%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|329.22
|-3.34
|-1.00%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|10,741.22
|-173.58
|-1.59%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|261.58
|-4.16
|-1.57%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|STZ
|208.68
|-22.48
|-9.72%
|Constellation Brands Inc
|NOW
|366.32
|-27.53
|-6.99%
|Servicenow Inc
|WBA
|35.19
|-2.30
|-6.13%
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|CRWD
|94.89
|-9.47
|-9.08%
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|DDOG
|63.50
|-5.46
|-7.92%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|TEAM
|119.97
|-6.43
|-5.09%
|Atlassian Corp
|ANSS
|231.65
|-11.29
|-4.65%
|Ansys Inc
|INTU
|375.62
|-15.95
|-4.07%
|Intuit Inc
|ADBE
|328.44
|-12.97
|-3.80%
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADSK
|182.07
|-5.89
|-3.13%
|Autodesk Inc
|MSFT
|222.31
|-6.79
|-2.96%
|Microsoft Corp
|LW
|96.03
|+8.55
|+9.77%
|Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
|NTES
|82.06
|-0.51
|-0.62%
|Netease Inc ADR
|VLO
|126.59
|+6.97
|+5.83%
|Valero Energy Corp
|MPC
|115.73
|+5.15
|+4.66%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|BKR
|28.80
|+0.91
|+3.26%
|Baker Hughes Company
|HES
|140.78
|+4.21
|+3.08%
|Hess Corp
|COP
|116.77
|+3.43
|+3.03%
|Conocophillips
|FANG
|134.04
|+3.42
|+2.62%
|Diamondback Energy
|XOM
|109.21
|+2.39
|+2.24%
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|PSX
|103.02
|+2.34
|+2.32%
|Phillips 66
|DVN
|60.17
|+1.27
|+2.16%
|Devon Energy Corp
|MRO
|25.87
|+0.55
|+2.17%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|CVX
|175.24
|+3.10
|+1.80%
|Chevron Corp
|TMUS
|144.48
|+4.52
|+3.23%
|T-Mobile US
|CAG
|39.97
|+1.32
|+3.42%
|Conagra Brands Inc
|DAL
|35.23
|+0.84
|+2.44%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|ZNH23
|112-310
|-0-015
|-0.04%
|10-Year T-Note