Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 379.38 -4.38 -1.14%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,930.08 -339.69 -1.02%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 329.22 -3.34 -1.00%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,741.22 -173.58 -1.59%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 261.58 -4.16 -1.57%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
STZ 208.68 -22.48 -9.72%
Constellation Brands Inc
NOW 366.32 -27.53 -6.99%
Servicenow Inc
WBA 35.19 -2.30 -6.13%
Walgreens Boots Alliance
CRWD 94.89 -9.47 -9.08%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
DDOG 63.50 -5.46 -7.92%
Datadog Inc Cl A
TEAM 119.97 -6.43 -5.09%
Atlassian Corp
ANSS 231.65 -11.29 -4.65%
Ansys Inc
INTU 375.62 -15.95 -4.07%
Intuit Inc
ADBE 328.44 -12.97 -3.80%
Adobe Systems Inc
ADSK 182.07 -5.89 -3.13%
Autodesk Inc
MSFT 222.31 -6.79 -2.96%
Microsoft Corp
LW 96.03 +8.55 +9.77%
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
NTES 82.06 -0.51 -0.62%
Netease Inc ADR
VLO 126.59 +6.97 +5.83%
Valero Energy Corp
MPC 115.73 +5.15 +4.66%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
BKR 28.80 +0.91 +3.26%
Baker Hughes Company
HES 140.78 +4.21 +3.08%
Hess Corp
COP 116.77 +3.43 +3.03%
Conocophillips
FANG 134.04 +3.42 +2.62%
Diamondback Energy
XOM 109.21 +2.39 +2.24%
Exxon Mobil Corp
PSX 103.02 +2.34 +2.32%
Phillips 66
DVN 60.17 +1.27 +2.16%
Devon Energy Corp
MRO 25.87 +0.55 +2.17%
Marathon Oil Corp
CVX 175.24 +3.10 +1.80%
Chevron Corp
TMUS 144.48 +4.52 +3.23%
T-Mobile US
CAG 39.97 +1.32 +3.42%
Conagra Brands Inc
DAL 35.23 +0.84 +2.44%
Delta Air Lines Inc
ZNH23 112-310 -0-015 -0.04%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Farming - Grain Elevator Processing Drying Plant 1
Unusual Options Activity With Archer-Daniels Midland Shows Income Play
Gold - gold bullion stacked 2
Unusual Options Activity for Sibanye Gold (SBSW) Points to a Solid Opportunity
Charts, tickers, traders - Technical Analysis with Magnifying Glass 3
Analyzing a February VIX Butterfly Spread
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 4
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mostly Higher Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes
Cattle & Beef - Slab of seasoned steak beef 5
The US Economy and Words that Start with R
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot