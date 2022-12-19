Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,827.54 -24.82 -0.64%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 381.32 -1.95 -0.51%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,857.18 -63.28 -0.19%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 328.48 -0.49 -0.15%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,116.29 -127.43 -1.13%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 270.83 -3.42 -1.25%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
AMD 64.39 -1.02 -1.56%
Adv Micro Devices
AVGO 549.53 -6.38 -1.15%
Broadcom Ltd
NVDA 163.86 -1.85 -1.12%
Nvidia Corp
MCHP 71.22 -1.45 -2.00%
Microchip Technology
MRVL 38.47 -0.52 -1.33%
Marvell Technology Inc
NXPI 160.35 -3.37 -2.06%
Nxp Semiconductors
CTLT 43.65 -0.61 -1.38%
Catalent Inc
LHX 205.03 -8.24 -3.86%
L3Harris Technologies Inc
META 116.25 -3.18 -2.66%
Meta Platforms Inc
VRTX 292.74 -12.06 -3.96%
Vertex Pharmaceutic
WYNN 82.27 -3.74 -4.35%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
LVS 46.69 -0.80 -1.68%
Las Vegas Sands
CZR 45.55 -1.71 -3.62%
Caesars Entertainment Inc
MGM 34.60 -1.06 -2.97%
MGM Resorts International
NRG 31.53 +0.48 +1.55%
NRG Energy
MPC 111.62 +1.87 +1.70%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
COP 111.06 +0.62 +0.56%
Conocophillips
HES 134.32 +1.31 +0.98%
Hess Corp
SLB 49.81 +0.43 +0.87%
Schlumberger N.V.
VLO 120.30 +0.93 +0.78%
Valero Energy Corp
PNR 44.39 +0.95 +2.19%
Pentair Ltd
TSLA 151.04 +0.81 +0.54%
Tesla Inc
ZNH23 114-035 -0-225 -0.61%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.474 -0.227 -0.22%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06281 +0.00417 +0.39%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 136.768 +0.055 +0.04%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,800.2 unch unch
Gold
SIH23 23.285 -0.043 -0.18%
Silver

Most Popular News

Options - iStock-803420378 1
Verizon Communications Put Options Premiums Are Attracting Short Income Players
Options - shutterstock_170780711 2
This Week’s Unusual Options Activity Was for the Dogs
Bull & Bear - bull-bear-stock-market-business-1885566 3
Here’s Why Investors May Want to Take the Contrarian Angle for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
Farming - Farming dean-ricciardi-nhxwCaR-17M-unsplash 4
Sunday Scaries 2023 Version: What I'm Watching in the Grain Markets as We Turn the Calendar to 2023
People and teaching - Business Section of Newspaper -E7RLgUjjazc-unsplash 5
Will There Be A Santa Claus Rally? That An Other Key Themes To Watch This Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot