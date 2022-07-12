Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,933.92 -7.34 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 393.16 -0.67 -0.17%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,597.92 +1.58 unch
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.44 -0.02 -0.01%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,497.39 -52.30 -0.45%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 280.53 -1.15 -0.41%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
^BTCUSD 16,852.76 +25.30 +0.15%
Bitcoin - USD
MTB 147.97 -12.38 -7.72%
M&T Bank Corp
BF 59.80 -0.15 -0.25%
EXPE 90.79 -6.12 -6.32%
Expedia Group Inc
AAL 13.55 -0.78 -5.44%
American Airlines Gp
LUV 37.81 -1.87 -4.71%
Southwest Airlines Company
DAL 34.33 -1.58 -4.40%
Delta Air Lines Inc
ALK 44.28 -2.02 -4.36%
Alaska Air Group
UAL 44.06 -1.86 -4.05%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
WELL 65.00 -3.20 -4.69%
Welltower Inc
TSLA 174.04 -5.78 -3.21%
Tesla Inc
AAPL 140.94 -1.97 -1.38%
Apple Inc
BKNG 1,955.56 -86.63 -4.24%
Booking Holdings Inc
BABA 88.33 -3.12 -3.41%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
JD 58.45 -1.90 -3.15%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 114.58 -2.75 -2.34%
Baidu Inc ADR
PDD 85.82 -1.09 -1.25%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
STT 80.45 +6.09 +8.19%
State Street Corp
CPB 56.18 +3.19 +6.02%
Campbell Soup Company
TOL 49.50 +3.56 +7.75%
Toll Brothers Inc
LEN 89.00 +3.10 +3.61%
Lennar Corp
DHI 86.27 +2.36 +2.81%
D.R. Horton
PHM 44.60 +1.22 +2.81%
Pultegroup
FITB 32.97 +0.73 +2.26%
Fifth Third Bancorp
ZNH23 114-315 -0-055 -0.15%
10-Year T-Note

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Apple Logo on Store Front 1
Apple Put Options Have High Premiums That Are Attractive to Short Put Investors
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Amazon Box Delivery 2
2 Bear Call Spread Trade Ideas For This Tuesday
Charts, tickers, traders - Stock Market Ticker on Laptop 3
Unusual Stock Options Volume for Signet Jewelers (SIG) May Be a Barometer
Silver - silver bars stacked 4
Silver Can Be Gold on Steroids
Charts, tickers, traders - Stock Chart Black and White 5
Markets Today: Stock Indexes Move Lower Off the Open
