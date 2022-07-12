Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,933.92
|-7.34
|-0.19%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|393.16
|-0.67
|-0.17%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,597.92
|+1.58
|unch
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|336.44
|-0.02
|-0.01%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,497.39
|-52.30
|-0.45%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|280.53
|-1.15
|-0.41%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|^BTCUSD
|16,852.76
|+25.30
|+0.15%
|Bitcoin - USD
|MTB
|147.97
|-12.38
|-7.72%
|M&T Bank Corp
|BF
|59.80
|-0.15
|-0.25%
|EXPE
|90.79
|-6.12
|-6.32%
|Expedia Group Inc
|AAL
|13.55
|-0.78
|-5.44%
|American Airlines Gp
|LUV
|37.81
|-1.87
|-4.71%
|Southwest Airlines Company
|DAL
|34.33
|-1.58
|-4.40%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|ALK
|44.28
|-2.02
|-4.36%
|Alaska Air Group
|UAL
|44.06
|-1.86
|-4.05%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|WELL
|65.00
|-3.20
|-4.69%
|Welltower Inc
|TSLA
|174.04
|-5.78
|-3.21%
|Tesla Inc
|AAPL
|140.94
|-1.97
|-1.38%
|Apple Inc
|BKNG
|1,955.56
|-86.63
|-4.24%
|Booking Holdings Inc
|BABA
|88.33
|-3.12
|-3.41%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|JD
|58.45
|-1.90
|-3.15%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BIDU
|114.58
|-2.75
|-2.34%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|PDD
|85.82
|-1.09
|-1.25%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|STT
|80.45
|+6.09
|+8.19%
|State Street Corp
|CPB
|56.18
|+3.19
|+6.02%
|Campbell Soup Company
|TOL
|49.50
|+3.56
|+7.75%
|Toll Brothers Inc
|LEN
|89.00
|+3.10
|+3.61%
|Lennar Corp
|DHI
|86.27
|+2.36
|+2.81%
|D.R. Horton
|PHM
|44.60
|+1.22
|+2.81%
|Pultegroup
|FITB
|32.97
|+0.73
|+2.26%
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|ZNH23
|114-315
|-0-055
|-0.15%
|10-Year T-Note