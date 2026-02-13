Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Recover as Chipmakers Rebound

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.18%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.20%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.23%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are up +0.16%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are up +0.19%.

Stock indexes recovered from early losses today and are moving higher. A rebound in chip makers is lifting the broader market, led by a +10% jump in Applied Materials after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS.  Also, falling bond yields are supporting stocks today after US January consumer prices rose less than expected, which may prompt the Fed to keep cutting interest rates.  The 10-year T-note yield fell to a 2.25-month low of 4.05% on the news.

Stocks initially moved lower today, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posting 1-week lows.  Worries over AI weighed on stocks and dampened market sentiment.  Concerns have surfaced that the latest tools released by Google, Anthropic, and other AI startups are already good enough to disrupt many sectors of the economy, including finance, logistics, software, and trucking.

US Jan CPI rose +2.4% y/y, weaker than expectations of +2.5% y/y and the smallest pace of increase in 7 months.  Jan core CPI rose +2.5% y/y, right on expectations and the smallest pace of increase in 4.75 years.

Q4 earnings season is in full swing, as more than two-thirds of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings results.  Earnings have been a positive factor for stocks, with 76% of the 358 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting a 10% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

Overseas stock markets are lower today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is down by -0.40%.  China’s Shanghai Composite closed down -1.26%.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 fell closed down -1.21%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) today are up by +7 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -4.0 bp to 4.058%.  Mar T-notes climbed to a 2.25-month high today, and the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 2.25-month low of 4.048%.  T-notes recovered from overnight losses and moved higher on a smaller-than-expected increase in US Jan CPI, which is dovish for Fed policy.  Also, bond dealer short covering is boosting T-note prices as dealers lift short hedges placed in T-note futures to hedge against this week’s Treasury sales of T-notes and T-bonds in the quarterly refunding. 

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German bund yield fell to a 2.25-month low of 2.753% and is down -2.4 bp to 2.755%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield slid to a 3-week low of 4.420% and is down -3.2 bp to 4.421%.

The German Jan wholesale price index rose +0.9% m/m, the largest increase in a year.

Swaps are discounting a 3% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are moving higher today, led by a +10% jump in Applied Materials (AMAT) after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.38, better than the consensus of $2.21, and forecasting Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.44 to $2.84, stronger than the consensus of $2.29.  Also, Lam Research (LRCX) is up more than +4%, and KLA Corp (KLAC) and ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) are up more than +2%.  In addition, ASML Holdings NV (ASML), Intel (INTC), and Marvell Technology (MRVL) are up more than +1%. 

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are climbing today, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) up by more than +4%.  Coinbase Global (COIN) is up more than +14% to lead gainers in the S&P 500.  Also, Strategy (MSTR) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) are up more than +7%. In addition, MARA Holdings (MARA) is up more than +6%, and Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) is up more than +5%.

Metal companies are under pressure today on reports that the Trump administration is working to narrow its tariffs on steel and aluminum products.  Century Aluminum (CENX) is down more than -6%, and Steel Dynamics (STLD), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), and Nucor Corp (NUE) are down more than -2%.  Also, Alcoa (AA) and Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) are down more than -1%.   

Tri Point Homes (TPH) is up more than +26% after being acquired by Sumitomo Forestry for about $4.28 billion, or $47 a share. 

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is up more than +19% after reporting Q4 revenue of $1.29 billion, above the consensus of $1.26 billion, and forecasting full-year vehicle deliveries of 62,000 to 67,000, the midpoint above the consensus of 63,402.

Maplebear (CART) is up more than +13% after reporting Q4 total revenue of $992 million, stronger than the consensus of $971.8 million. 

Dexcom (DXCM) is up more than +8% after reporting Q4 revenue of $1.26 billion, better than the consensus of $1.25 billion.

Arista Networks (ANET) is up more than +5% to lead gainers after reporting Q4 revenue of $2.49 billion, better than the consensus of $2.29 billion, and forecasting Q1 revenue of $2.6 billion, above the consensus of $2.39 billion.

Roku (ROKU) is up more than +5% after reporting Q4 net revenue of $1.39 billion, above the consensus of $1.35 billion, and forecasting full-year net revenue of $5.50 billion, better than the consensus of $5.34 billion. 

Airbnb (ABNB) is up more than +4% after reporting Q4 gross booking value of $20.4 billion, better than the consensus of $19.46 billion, and forecasting Q1 revenue of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion, above the consensus of $2.54 billion.

Pinterest (PINS) is down more than -21% after reporting Q4 revenue of $1.32 billion, below the consensus of $1.33 billion, and forecasting Q1 revenue of $951 million to $971 million, weaker than the consensus of $980.9 million. 

DraftKings (DKNG) is down more than -12% after forecasting full-year revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion, well below the consensus of $7.32 billion. 

Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) is down more than -12% after reporting Q4 total revenue of $751.2 million, weaker than the consensus of $774.7 million. 

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) is down more than -10% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.51, below the consensus of $2.71.

Expedia Group (EXPE) is down more than -5% to lead losers in the S&P 500 despite posting better-than-expected Q4 earnings after Bloomberg Intelligence warned that AI is “a long-term risk for the broader online travel industry.” 

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) is down more than -4% after CEO Harry Sommer stepped down immediately and was replaced by John Chidsey.

Earnings Reports(2/13/2026)

Air Lease Corp (AL), Moderna Inc (MRNA), Seaboard Corp (SEB), Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), Wendy's Co/The (WEN).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 132.75 +9.75 +7.93%
Strategy Inc
AMAT 357.48 +29.09 +8.86%
Applied Materials
ROKU 87.05 +4.12 +4.97%
Roku Inc
ANET 147.12 +12.00 +8.88%
Arista Networks Inc
GLXY 21.47 +1.32 +6.55%
Galaxy Digital Holdings
EXPE 212.44 -14.80 -6.51%
Expedia Group Inc
RIVN 17.24 +3.24 +23.14%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
ABNB 121.36 +5.40 +4.66%
Airbnb Inc Cl A
$IUXX 24,774.82 +87.21 +0.35%
Nasdaq 100 Index
TPH 46.31 +9.74 +26.63%
Tri Pointe Homes Inc
COIN 166.76 +25.67 +18.19%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
ASML 1,410.03 +3.16 +0.22%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNH26 113-070 +0-135 +0.37%
10-Year T-Note
RYAN 38.30 -6.08 -13.70%
Ryan Specialty Hldgs Inc
ESH26 6,875.75 +24.75 +0.36%
S&P 500 E-Mini
NCLH 21.74 -1.51 -6.49%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
LRCX 236.60 +5.31 +2.30%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 49,622.41 +170.43 +0.34%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
^BTCUSD 69,071.90 +3,240.47 +4.92%
Bitcoin - USD
PINS 15.12 -3.42 -18.45%
Pinterest Inc
SPY 684.66 +3.39 +0.50%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 496.84 +2.17 +0.44%
Dow Industrials SPDR
DXCM 70.51 +5.43 +8.34%
Dexcom Inc
NUE 184.02 -4.79 -2.54%
Nucor Corp
KLAC 1,461.36 +10.51 +0.72%
K L A-Tencor Corp
MARA 7.86 +0.61 +8.41%
Mara Holdings Inc
AA 59.89 -0.62 -1.02%
Alcoa Corp
DKNG 21.86 -3.30 -13.12%
Draftkings Inc
$SPX 6,853.67 +20.91 +0.31%
S&P 500 Index
BIO 258.77 -33.65 -11.51%
Bio-Rad Laboratories
NQH26 24,863.25 +95.25 +0.38%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 603.81 +3.17 +0.53%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CENX 46.27 -3.43 -6.90%
Century Aluminum C
INTC 47.22 +0.74 +1.59%
Intel Corp
RIOT 15.36 +1.16 +8.17%
Riot Platforms Inc
ARM 125.15 +2.96 +2.42%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
CLF 10.81 +0.05 +0.46%
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
KALU 137.81 -2.26 -1.61%
Kaiser Aluminum
MRVL 79.66 +1.43 +1.83%
Marvell Technology Inc
STLD 192.57 -6.94 -3.48%
Steel Dynamics Inc
CART 36.59 +3.35 +10.08%
Maplebear Inc [Instacart]

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Semiconductor close up by Yosi Azwan via iStock 3
Despite a Blistering Start to the New Year, the Smart Money is Still Riding with Intel (INTC) Stock
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 4
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Rise Before the Open on U.S. Economic Optimism, Earnings and Jobless Claims Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot