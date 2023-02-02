Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,179.76 +60.55 +1.47%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 416.78 +5.98 +1.46%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 34,053.94 -39.02 -0.11%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 340.43 -0.44 -0.13%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,803.14 +440.04 +3.56%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 311.72 +10.80 +3.59%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ALGN 359.88 +77.35 +27.38%
Align Technology
META 188.77 +35.65 +23.28%
Meta Platforms Inc
PINS 29.10 +2.40 +8.99%
Pinterest Inc
GOOGL 107.74 +7.31 +7.28%
Alphabet Cl A
AMZN 112.91 +7.76 +7.38%
Amazon.com Inc
ZS 141.35 +9.83 +7.47%
Zscaler Inc
TEAM 182.41 +12.10 +7.10%
Atlassian Corp
DDOG 86.97 +4.27 +5.16%
Datadog Inc Cl A
MRVL 48.76 +2.64 +5.72%
Marvell Technology Inc
AMD 88.31 +3.67 +4.34%
Adv Micro Devices
AMAT 124.26 +5.25 +4.41%
Applied Materials
MCHP 84.53 +3.37 +4.15%
Microchip Technology
MSFT 264.60 +11.85 +4.69%
Microsoft Corp
GWW 675.57 +77.52 +12.96%
W.W. Grainger
OKTA 81.27 +5.12 +6.72%
Okta Inc Cl A
FDX 214.50 +12.39 +6.13%
Fedex Corp
APD 295.50 -22.63 -7.11%
Air Products and Chemicals
UNH 470.83 -26.17 -5.27%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
HUM 489.77 -23.51 -4.58%
Humana Inc
ELV 480.41 -18.36 -3.68%
Elevance Health Inc
CNC 72.57 -2.57 -3.42%
Centene Corp
QRVO 106.97 -6.56 -5.78%
Qorvo Inc
MET 69.71 -2.97 -4.09%
Metlife Inc
LLY 330.70 -11.87 -3.46%
Eli Lilly and Company
AFL 68.90 -4.38 -5.98%
Aflac Inc
ZNH23 115-175s +0-020 +0.05%
10-Year T-Note

