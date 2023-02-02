Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,179.71 +60.50 +1.47%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 415.71 +4.91 +1.20%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,956.05 -136.91 -0.40%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 339.26 -1.61 -0.47%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,818.03 +454.93 +3.68%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 311.10 +10.18 +3.38%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ALGN 353.50 +70.97 +25.12%
Align Technology
META 192.52 +39.40 +25.73%
Meta Platforms Inc
PINS 28.88 +2.18 +8.16%
Pinterest Inc
GOOGL 106.84 +6.41 +6.38%
Alphabet Cl A
AMZN 112.39 +7.24 +6.89%
Amazon.com Inc
TSLA 192.43 +11.02 +6.07%
Tesla Inc
DDOG 86.54 +3.84 +4.64%
Datadog Inc Cl A
ZS 141.51 +9.99 +7.60%
Zscaler Inc
ADSK 229.50 +7.31 +3.29%
Autodesk Inc
AMD 87.68 +3.04 +3.59%
Adv Micro Devices
PANW 164.00 +4.28 +2.68%
Palo Alto Networks Inc
AAPL 150.27 +4.84 +3.33%
Apple Inc
MSFT 262.59 +9.84 +3.89%
Microsoft Corp
GWW 668.35 +70.30 +11.75%
W.W. Grainger
OKTA 80.74 +4.59 +6.03%
Okta Inc Cl A
FDX 214.81 +12.70 +6.28%
Fedex Corp
APD 295.46 -22.67 -7.13%
Air Products and Chemicals
UNH 468.15 -28.85 -5.80%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
ELV 475.77 -23.00 -4.61%
Elevance Health Inc
HUM 485.92 -27.36 -5.33%
Humana Inc
CNC 72.04 -3.10 -4.13%
Centene Corp
QRVO 107.90 -5.63 -4.96%
Qorvo Inc
LLY 323.46 -19.11 -5.58%
Eli Lilly and Company
MET 69.54 -3.14 -4.32%
Metlife Inc
HON 206.80 +0.08 +0.04%
Honeywell International Inc
ZNH23 115-175 +0-020 +0.05%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 101.217s -0.880 -0.86%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.09151 -0.00740 -0.67%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 128.539 -0.406 -0.31%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCJ23 1,929.8 -13.0 -0.67%
Gold
SIH23 23.590 -0.019 -0.08%
Silver

Most Popular News

Consumer Products - tim-foster-jB-hEGZ4I3I-unsplash 1
How To Buy General Motors For A 10% Discount, Or Achieve A 16% Return
Consumer Products - Discount Clothing Store Racks 2
Unusual Put Options Activity in Canada Goose and Macy's Show Negative Retail Outlook
Buy, Sell - Buy Or Sell Signal Cards 3
Here’s Why Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) May Be The Most Frustrating Trade
Wall Street - NYSE Stock Market American Flag 4
S&P Futures Tick Lower As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision, Snap Plunges on Weak Outlook
Lumber - Lumber - ipek-aydogdu-t8KQP8uzNrM-unsplash 5
Lumber Prices Turn Higher
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot