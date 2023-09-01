Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 390.60 +2.52 +0.65%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,669.68 +39.07 +0.12%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.63 +0.35 +0.10%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,201.70 +161.35 +1.46%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 273.14 +4.34 +1.61%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NVDA 159.14 +10.55 +7.10%
Nvidia Corp
AMD 68.51 +4.55 +7.11%
Adv Micro Devices
CRM 147.92 +7.41 +5.27%
Salesforce Inc
AMZN 88.53 +2.45 +2.85%
Amazon.com Inc
AAPL 131.49 +1.87 +1.44%
Apple Inc
GOOGL 89.22 +1.88 +2.15%
Alphabet Cl A
FANG 141.74 +3.60 +2.61%
Diamondback Energy
MRO 27.07 +0.47 +1.77%
Marathon Oil Corp
PSX 102.42 -3.28 -3.10%
Phillips 66
BKR 30.54 +0.58 +1.94%
Baker Hughes Company
OXY 64.47 +0.72 +1.13%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
FCX 43.47 +1.19 +2.81%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
TSLA 121.21 +8.15 +7.21%
Tesla Inc
LULU 299.98 -29.28 -8.89%
Lululemon Athletica
REGN 684.13 -53.02 -7.19%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
NOC 492.42 -29.00 -5.56%
Northrop Grumman Corp
LMT 457.22 -16.02 -3.39%
Lockheed Martin Corp
HII 223.03 -7.08 -3.08%
Huntington Ingalls Industries
LHX 201.69 -4.49 -2.18%
L3Harris Technologies Inc
RTX 99.51 -2.95 -2.88%
Raytheon Technologies Corp
ZNH23 114-185 +0-115 +0.31%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 102.947 -0.932 -0.90%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.07441 +0.00996 +0.94%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 131.826 -0.277 -0.21%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,876.6 +6.9 +0.37%
Gold
SIH23 23.835 -0.147 -0.61%
Silver

