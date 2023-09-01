Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Unlimited Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
- Before & After MarketsMost Active
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|390.60
|+2.52
|+0.65%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,669.68
|+39.07
|+0.12%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|336.63
|+0.35
|+0.10%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,201.70
|+161.35
|+1.46%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|273.14
|+4.34
|+1.61%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|NVDA
|159.14
|+10.55
|+7.10%
|Nvidia Corp
|AMD
|68.51
|+4.55
|+7.11%
|Adv Micro Devices
|CRM
|147.92
|+7.41
|+5.27%
|Salesforce Inc
|AMZN
|88.53
|+2.45
|+2.85%
|Amazon.com Inc
|AAPL
|131.49
|+1.87
|+1.44%
|Apple Inc
|GOOGL
|89.22
|+1.88
|+2.15%
|Alphabet Cl A
|FANG
|141.74
|+3.60
|+2.61%
|Diamondback Energy
|MRO
|27.07
|+0.47
|+1.77%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|PSX
|102.42
|-3.28
|-3.10%
|Phillips 66
|BKR
|30.54
|+0.58
|+1.94%
|Baker Hughes Company
|OXY
|64.47
|+0.72
|+1.13%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|FCX
|43.47
|+1.19
|+2.81%
|Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
|TSLA
|121.21
|+8.15
|+7.21%
|Tesla Inc
|LULU
|299.98
|-29.28
|-8.89%
|Lululemon Athletica
|REGN
|684.13
|-53.02
|-7.19%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|NOC
|492.42
|-29.00
|-5.56%
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|LMT
|457.22
|-16.02
|-3.39%
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|HII
|223.03
|-7.08
|-3.08%
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|LHX
|201.69
|-4.49
|-2.18%
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|RTX
|99.51
|-2.95
|-2.88%
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|ZNH23
|114-185
|+0-115
|+0.31%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|102.947
|-0.932
|-0.90%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.07441
|+0.00996
|+0.94%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|131.826
|-0.277
|-0.21%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,876.6
|+6.9
|+0.37%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.835
|-0.147
|-0.61%
|Silver