Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

In a market obsessed with the next big thing, Warren Buffett has built his legacy by doing the opposite: owning great businesses and letting time do the heavy lifting.

One thing many investors have learned from Buffett's portfolio is that investment is not simply about chasing the highest yields and flashiest stocks. Instead, it's all about consistent, resilient, and dependable performance over long periods. And if you doubt the results, well, just remember that Buffett grew Berkshire Hathaway from a modest and struggling textile manufacturer into the first non-tech trillion-dollar company in 2024.

So, yes, if imitation is the highest form of flattery, then many investors are giving Buffett compliments by copying his portfolio. But for retail investors, investing in over 40 companies might not be the best option.

That’s why today I used Warren Buffett’s portfolio to find high-quality dividend stocks and checked which ones are certified Wall Street favorites.

How I came up with the following stocks

Using Barchart’s Stock Screener , I selected the following filters to get my list:

Annual Dividend Yield (FWD), %: Left blank so I can rank them later from highest to lowest yield.

Left blank so I can rank them later from highest to lowest yield. Current Analyst Rating: 4.5-5. Stocks that are “Strong Buy”, the best among the rest, according to Wall Street.

4.5-5. Stocks that are “Strong Buy”, the best among the rest, according to Wall Street. Number of Analysts: 16 or more. The higher the number, the stronger the rating confidence.

16 or more. The higher the number, the stronger the rating confidence. Power Investor Ideas: Warren Buffett Stocks.

I ran the screen and got four results. I’ll cover the top three, from highest to lowest dividend yield.

Let’s kick off this list with the first Warren Buffett dividend stock:

Coca-Cola Company ( KO )

Coca-Cola Company is one of the world’s most recognizable businesses and needs little introduction. It is the largest beverage company with over 500 products in its portfolio, including Coke, Sprite, and more. Coca-Cola continues to modernize its brands to remain culturally relevant . From the market’s perspective, though, they don’t need to put in much effort: KO is one of the most popular dividend stocks in the world, and it’s been featured in many of my top dividend stocks lists, like this recent one about the safest dividend stocks right now .

Coca-Cola pays a forward annual dividend of $2.04 , yielding around 3%. Plus, it has a 5-YR dividend growth of 21.25%, which I think is pretty decent for investors looking for a long-term, income-focused investment.

Further, a consensus among 25 analysts rates the stock a “ Strong Buy ”, suggesting around a 25% potential upside if it reaches the high target price of $87 within the next 12 months.

Visa Inc ( V )

The next Warren Buffett dividend stock on my list is Visa Inc., a company with a vast payment network that connects credit, debit, and prepaid cards globally and is now expanding to support AI-driven transactions .

The company pays a forward annual dividend of $2.68 , translating to a yield of around 0.75%. It may be modest, but it has a 5-YR dividend growth of 96.67%, which is pretty high - and I think it can continue to rally in the coming years.

With that, a consensus among 36 analysts rates the stock a “ Strong Buy ”, with a high target of $450, suggesting an upside potential of 28% in the next twelve months.

Alphabet Cl A ( GOOGL )

The last Warren Buffett dividend stock on my list is Alphabet, a conglomerate that goes way beyond Google search. Some of its subsidiaries include Google Cloud, Waze, and more. With AI demand accelerating, Alphabet recently agreed to acquire Intersect , strengthening its AI-related initiatives.

Alphabet also pays a forward annual dividend of $0.84 , translating to a yield of around 0.27%. While it may not offer the highest dividend, there’s still significant upside to owning GOOGL stock. In fact, it was up 68% over the past 52 weeks .

Plus, a consensus among 55 analysts rates the stock a “ Strong Buy ”, consistent over the past three months, highlighting confidence in Alphabet’s long-term growth. The high target price is $400, suggesting a 13% potential upside. But considering Alphabet’s pedigree, I don’t think the growth will be limited to 13% if the company’s AI initiatives pay off.

Final Thoughts

There you have it, three Warren Buffett dividend stocks to buy in 2026 - all with"Strong Buy" ratings from Wall Street analysts. While there are many ways to approach investing, Warren Buffett’s track record is why his strategy continues to resonate with so many investors. His picks may not have the highest yields, but they have proven consistency and long-term performance, perfect for building portfolios that provide reliable income over time.

Still, this strategy should NOT be followed blindly. Instead, investors could use it as a blueprint; evaluate the fundamentals themselves, and make sure each stock fits their own financial goals and risk tolerance.