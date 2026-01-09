One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.

A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock

For centuries, manufacturing and skilled trades formed the backbone of the U.S. economy. They weren’t flashy or sexy, but they were steady and dependable outputs that kept productivity up and generated growth.

Well, we all know how globalization has changed that.

Corporations now rely almost exclusively on outsourcing to maintain pace. This has a lot to do with cutting costs for shareholders, and even more to do with the generational narrative that everyone should attend college and earn a non-industrial degree. But U.S. manufacturers have largely made this dynamic work over the past few decades.

Unfortunately, recent political mood has totally flipped the script.

American corporations are being told to reshore their manufacturing operations or face serious financial consequences — and a lot of business leaders spent a good chunk of 2025 genuinely trying to comply. But Ford Motor Company (F) CEO Jim Farley has started to get really vocal about the missing variable in this whole reshoring equation: Who’s going to run all of these shiny new American factories?

According to Farley, there’s a serious “blue-collar crisis” in America. Ford can’t find the skilled labor it needs in the U.S. to build the next generation of cars, which means reshoring is pointless.

This isn’t some hollow complaint about human resources. Farley is warning about a strategic risk that affects all the industries and markets underpinning the U.S. economy. So, are the numbers on his side? And more importantly, how does this all affect ordinary people like you and me?

Let’s take a closer look.

Is Ford’s CEO Right About the ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’?

The car industry really put U.S. manufacturing on the map in the twentieth century, and politicians still love to talk about the glory days. But increasingly globalized supply chains and creeping domestic employment costs have pushed the industry overseas for a reason.

To stay competitive, companies like Ford must be at the forefront in terms of electric vehicles (EVs), AI infrastructure, and data centers. However, Farley doesn’t have the machinists, technicians, or advanced manufacturing operators required to take on that work here in America.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, domestic manufacturing employment has been in steady decline since 2022 . But it’s not for a lack of jobs. In November, American factories had around 400,000 unfilled vacancies, and Farley seems to think that even another half a million skilled workers won’t be enough.

Last year, he forecast that the U.S. auto industry alone would need at least 400,000 auto technicians over the next three years to fill these increasing gaps. That’s on top of the 500,000 construction workers and 600,000 factory workers Farley claims America’s wider industrial scene needs to support President Donald Trump’s reshoring initiative.

These numbers have only been exacerbated by fresh waves of retirement alongside restrictive immigration policies. Meanwhile, investment and enrollment in ‌trade schools and apprenticeships have been sporadic at best. This blocks younger workers from developing the knowledge they need to succeed in manufacturing, so nobody’s filling the shoes of retirees.

Even if America had enough tradespeople to fill its factories, a painful cost margin is at stake.

Domestic wages cost American manufacturers significantly more, and those salaries are likely to increase as businesses scramble to reshore and compete for talent. That eats into everybody’s bottom line. And until companies like Ford can fill all those vacancies, productivity will drag because lines won’t be able to run at full capacity.

Translation: Reshoring means slower innovation, less productivity, and less profit for shareholders.

The Trump administration has tried to soften those impacts with various measures and incentives. They’ve lowered the corporate tax rate, granted direct agencies broad authority to eliminate red tape, and introduced numerous global tariffs that penalize American companies for manufacturing overseas.

None of those measures have had the desired effect.

Last year, Trump’s tariffs cost Ford around $2 billion . It goes without saying that this cost pressure has hurt Ford’s finances. Analysts have already downgraded their forecasts for the company’s next earnings report as a direct result.

But at this point, it seems companies like Ford have no choice but to absorb the price of Trump’s global tariffs and carry on building overseas. From a financial perspective, it’s still less painful than the alternative.

How Does America’s Labor Problem Affect You?

Revenue growth, profit margins, and future expectations influence stock prices. A shortage of skilled labor impacts all three, which turns this labor shortage from a theoretical argument into a material risk.

We’ve already pointed out that Ford’s profits are diminishing, which affects shareholders. That being said, the company still charted modest growth over 2025 and seems poised to maintain this trajectory in 2026 despite the financial penalties of utilizing an overseas supply chain.

If companies like Ford do heed the call to reshore, consumer prices and availability are going to spiral out of control. In practice, you can expect longer wait times for vehicles, inflated prices because of a constrained supply, and higher repair costs due to a lack of technicians. Therefore, domestic customers should continue to support leaders like Jim Farley in their efforts to resist calls to reshore. It makes cars cheaper.

From an investment point of view, this one’s a bit trickier. America’s blue-collar problem is a real cost driver that affects operations, strategy, and valuation alike. And if politicians continue to squeeze U.S. companies in a bid to encourage reshoring, it’s going to whittle away earnings and hit share prices hard. That makes stocks like Ford a lot less appealing.

That doesn’t mean you should start panic selling. However, it does mean you need to monitor these cost pressures over the next couple of quarters and keep a close eye on everyone’s intentions. Labor shortages and tariffs are both inflationary, which means that companies like Ford are essentially stuck between a rock and a hard place.