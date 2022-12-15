Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart’s Top Stock Pick. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,895.75 -99.57 -2.49%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 389.63 -9.77 -2.45%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,202.22 -764.13 -2.25%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 332.80 -7.42 -2.18%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,345.22 -395.70 -3.37%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 276.89 -9.62 -3.36%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
IBM 142.36 -7.50 -5.00%
International Business Machines
AAPL 136.50 -6.71 -4.69%
Apple Inc
GOOGL 90.86 -4.21 -4.43%
Alphabet Cl A
META 116.15 -5.44 -4.47%
Meta Platforms Inc
AMZN 88.45 -3.13 -3.42%
Amazon.com Inc
MSFT 249.01 -8.21 -3.19%
Microsoft Corp
MRVL 40.02 -2.63 -6.17%
Marvell Technology Inc
LRCX 446.06 -22.18 -4.74%
Lam Research Corp
QCOM 116.64 -5.07 -4.17%
Qualcomm Inc
NVDA 169.52 -7.22 -4.09%
Nvidia Corp
AMAT 104.56 -5.08 -4.63%
Applied Materials
ASML 586.34 -29.52 -4.79%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
MCHP 72.71 -3.40 -4.47%
Microchip Technology
AMD 66.53 -2.40 -3.48%
Adv Micro Devices
TXN 170.01 -5.81 -3.30%
Texas Instruments
INTC 27.15 -1.11 -3.93%
Intel Corp
MU 52.04 -2.55 -4.67%
Micron Technology
NXPI 165.16 -6.41 -3.74%
Nxp Semiconductors
MBC 7.70 -1.30 -14.44%
Masterbrand Inc
FBIN 57.62 +4.72 +8.92%
Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
WDC 32.21 -3.62 -10.10%
Western Digital Cp
NUE 134.10 -13.83 -9.35%
Nucor Corp
NFLX 290.41 -27.42 -8.63%
Netflix Inc
DFS 98.88 -4.57 -4.42%
Discover Financial Services
MAR 155.41 -3.92 -2.46%
Marriot Int Cl A
LEN 94.29 +3.47 +3.82%
Lennar Corp
DHI 90.45 +3.05 +3.49%
D.R. Horton
PHM 47.05 +0.72 +1.55%
Pultegroup
TOL 51.33 +0.54 +1.06%
Toll Brothers Inc
ALGN 201.97 +6.16 +3.15%
Align Technology
NDSN 241.84 +5.93 +2.51%
Nordson Corp
VZ 37.77 +0.32 +0.85%
Verizon Communications Inc
ZNH23 114-295 unch unch
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Tesla Charging Station Plugged In 1
Unusual Activity in Tesla Stock Shows Investors are Bullish
Charts, tickers, traders - iStock-1311598658 2
Long Call Butterfly Screener Results For December 14th
Consumer Products - raphael-lovaski-DEuob2v77wI-unsplash (Makeup) 3
Sally Beauty (SBH) Is a Clear Sell Except for One Small Detail
Food, Bev & Cannabis - paolo-bendandi-2kLHSCnMQZ8-unsplash 4
There’s a Reason Bernard Arnault Is the World’s Wealthiest Person
Charts, tickers, traders - Technical Analysis with Magnifying Glass 5
Ah, "Shucks," Corn Prices are Looking Higher
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot