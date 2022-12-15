Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,895.75
|-99.57
|-2.49%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|389.63
|-9.77
|-2.45%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,202.22
|-764.13
|-2.25%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|332.80
|-7.42
|-2.18%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,345.22
|-395.70
|-3.37%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|276.89
|-9.62
|-3.36%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|IBM
|142.36
|-7.50
|-5.00%
|International Business Machines
|AAPL
|136.50
|-6.71
|-4.69%
|Apple Inc
|GOOGL
|90.86
|-4.21
|-4.43%
|Alphabet Cl A
|META
|116.15
|-5.44
|-4.47%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|AMZN
|88.45
|-3.13
|-3.42%
|Amazon.com Inc
|MSFT
|249.01
|-8.21
|-3.19%
|Microsoft Corp
|MRVL
|40.02
|-2.63
|-6.17%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|LRCX
|446.06
|-22.18
|-4.74%
|Lam Research Corp
|QCOM
|116.64
|-5.07
|-4.17%
|Qualcomm Inc
|NVDA
|169.52
|-7.22
|-4.09%
|Nvidia Corp
|AMAT
|104.56
|-5.08
|-4.63%
|Applied Materials
|ASML
|586.34
|-29.52
|-4.79%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|MCHP
|72.71
|-3.40
|-4.47%
|Microchip Technology
|AMD
|66.53
|-2.40
|-3.48%
|Adv Micro Devices
|TXN
|170.01
|-5.81
|-3.30%
|Texas Instruments
|INTC
|27.15
|-1.11
|-3.93%
|Intel Corp
|MU
|52.04
|-2.55
|-4.67%
|Micron Technology
|NXPI
|165.16
|-6.41
|-3.74%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|MBC
|7.70
|-1.30
|-14.44%
|Masterbrand Inc
|FBIN
|57.62
|+4.72
|+8.92%
|Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
|WDC
|32.21
|-3.62
|-10.10%
|Western Digital Cp
|NUE
|134.10
|-13.83
|-9.35%
|Nucor Corp
|NFLX
|290.41
|-27.42
|-8.63%
|Netflix Inc
|DFS
|98.88
|-4.57
|-4.42%
|Discover Financial Services
|MAR
|155.41
|-3.92
|-2.46%
|Marriot Int Cl A
|LEN
|94.29
|+3.47
|+3.82%
|Lennar Corp
|DHI
|90.45
|+3.05
|+3.49%
|D.R. Horton
|PHM
|47.05
|+0.72
|+1.55%
|Pultegroup
|TOL
|51.33
|+0.54
|+1.06%
|Toll Brothers Inc
|ALGN
|201.97
|+6.16
|+3.15%
|Align Technology
|NDSN
|241.84
|+5.93
|+2.51%
|Nordson Corp
|VZ
|37.77
|+0.32
|+0.85%
|Verizon Communications Inc
|ZNH23
|114-295
|unch
|unch
|10-Year T-Note