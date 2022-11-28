Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,963.94
|-62.18
|-1.54%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|395.91
|-6.42
|-1.60%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,849.46
|-497.57
|-1.45%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|338.49
|-5.03
|-1.46%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,587.75
|-168.28
|-1.43%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|282.71
|-4.21
|-1.47%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|^BTCUSD
|16,207.48
|-3.71
|-0.02%
|Bitcoin - USD
|NXPI
|164.10
|-8.59
|-4.97%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|ON
|69.96
|-3.44
|-4.69%
|On Semiconductor
|MU
|55.75
|-2.66
|-4.55%
|Micron Technology
|QCOM
|119.54
|-3.91
|-3.17%
|Qualcomm Inc
|NVDA
|158.27
|-4.43
|-2.72%
|Nvidia Corp
|AMD
|73.19
|-1.95
|-2.60%
|Adv Micro Devices
|INTC
|28.73
|-0.61
|-2.10%
|Intel Corp
|ALGN
|189.78
|-4.89
|-2.51%
|Align Technology
|LRCX
|443.23
|-10.02
|-2.21%
|Lam Research Corp
|AMAT
|103.47
|-2.35
|-2.22%
|Applied Materials
|TXN
|173.00
|-4.07
|-2.30%
|Texas Instruments
|TDG
|606.09
|-30.45
|-4.78%
|Transdigm Group Inc
|BIIB
|291.90
|-13.25
|-4.34%
|Biogen Inc
|AAPL
|144.22
|-3.89
|-2.63%
|Apple Inc
|WSM
|116.49
|-5.93
|-4.84%
|Williams-Sonoma
|TSN
|65.53
|-1.80
|-2.67%
|Tyson Foods
|CTLT
|46.92
|+5.53
|+13.36%
|Catalent Inc
|WYNN
|78.20
|+3.27
|+4.36%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|ATVI
|74.72
|+1.25
|+1.70%
|Activision Blizzard
|PDD
|74.05
|+8.30
|+12.62%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|NTES
|66.96
|+1.33
|+2.03%
|Netease Inc ADR
|BIDU
|94.64
|+1.28
|+1.37%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|JD
|49.91
|+0.43
|+0.87%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BABA
|75.88
|+0.38
|+0.50%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|ZNH23
|113-080s
|-0-020
|-0.06%
|10-Year T-Note