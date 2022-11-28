Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,963.94 -62.18 -1.54%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 395.91 -6.42 -1.60%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,849.46 -497.57 -1.45%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 338.49 -5.03 -1.46%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,587.75 -168.28 -1.43%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 282.71 -4.21 -1.47%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
^BTCUSD 16,207.48 -3.71 -0.02%
Bitcoin - USD
NXPI 164.10 -8.59 -4.97%
Nxp Semiconductors
ON 69.96 -3.44 -4.69%
On Semiconductor
MU 55.75 -2.66 -4.55%
Micron Technology
QCOM 119.54 -3.91 -3.17%
Qualcomm Inc
NVDA 158.27 -4.43 -2.72%
Nvidia Corp
AMD 73.19 -1.95 -2.60%
Adv Micro Devices
INTC 28.73 -0.61 -2.10%
Intel Corp
ALGN 189.78 -4.89 -2.51%
Align Technology
LRCX 443.23 -10.02 -2.21%
Lam Research Corp
AMAT 103.47 -2.35 -2.22%
Applied Materials
TXN 173.00 -4.07 -2.30%
Texas Instruments
TDG 606.09 -30.45 -4.78%
Transdigm Group Inc
BIIB 291.90 -13.25 -4.34%
Biogen Inc
AAPL 144.22 -3.89 -2.63%
Apple Inc
WSM 116.49 -5.93 -4.84%
Williams-Sonoma
TSN 65.53 -1.80 -2.67%
Tyson Foods
CTLT 46.92 +5.53 +13.36%
Catalent Inc
WYNN 78.20 +3.27 +4.36%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
ATVI 74.72 +1.25 +1.70%
Activision Blizzard
PDD 74.05 +8.30 +12.62%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
NTES 66.96 +1.33 +2.03%
Netease Inc ADR
BIDU 94.64 +1.28 +1.37%
Baidu Inc ADR
JD 49.91 +0.43 +0.87%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 75.88 +0.38 +0.50%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
ZNH23 113-080s -0-020 -0.06%
10-Year T-Note

