Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 399.46 +0.95 +0.24%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,869.39 +121.53 +0.36%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 339.20 +1.41 +0.42%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,800.99 -16.02 -0.14%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 288.30 +0.34 +0.12%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ALGN 212.44 -6.54 -2.99%
Align Technology
INTU 399.49 -8.55 -2.10%
Intuit Inc
MSFT 243.32 -3.79 -1.53%
Microsoft Corp
AMZN 99.60 -1.19 -1.18%
Amazon.com Inc
TSLA 194.41 -1.56 -0.80%
Tesla Inc
MRVL 43.23 -0.12 -0.28%
Marvell Technology Inc
HAS 57.84 -5.57 -8.78%
Hasbro Inc
XRAY 30.56 -1.49 -4.65%
Dentsply Sirona Inc
BIIB 303.33 +13.88 +4.80%
Biogen Inc
MRNA 181.68 +10.48 +6.12%
Moderna Inc
MRK 101.49 +3.53 +3.60%
Merck & Company
AMD 74.76 +2.39 +3.30%
Adv Micro Devices
JD 51.21 +2.28 +4.66%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 72.13 +1.36 +1.92%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
BIDU 91.66 +2.20 +2.46%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 65.56 +0.80 +1.24%
Netease Inc ADR
ZNZ22 112-025 -0-075 -0.21%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 106.872 +0.580 +0.55%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.03345 -0.00068 -0.07%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 140.237 +1.494 +1.08%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,774.0 +4.6 +0.26%
Gold
SIZ22 22.065 +0.398 +1.84%
Silver

